Yankees Provide Promising Update on Juan Soto After Injury Scare
NEW YORK - It sounds like the New York Yankees and their superstar outfielder are out of the woods.
According to manager Aaron Boone, the team believes Juan Soto is all good after sustaining a right hand injury over the weekend that kept him out of the lineup on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Soto injured his hand on an impressive slide into home plate on Friday night. The following day, he was dealing with pain and had trouble gripping a bat during his pregame routine, which led to a scratch from the Yankee lineup.
Fast forward to Sunday when Soto shared with reporters in Toronto that he could potentially be headed for further imaging on Monday despite receiving a negative X-Ray result the day before. He was shockingly a late addition to the Yankee lineup on Sunday and ripped a single in his first at-bat.
Now, as Boone shared during his pregame press conference on Tuesday, the Yankees feel confident that Soto will be fine moving forward.
This is great news for a Yankee team that has been in a major rut over the course of the last few weeks. However, they were able to salvage a split in their weekend series with the AL East rival Blue Jays.
After losing DH Giancarlo Stanton for a month due to a left hamstring strain, it would really hurt the Yankees' offense if they were to lose Soto. Luckily, he was able to play in the final game of their series in Toronto and is back in the lineup in the No. 2 hole for the Bronx Bombers on Tuesday night as they get set to take on the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium.
Soto missed three games from June 7-9 with elbow inflammation. After being able to return to the lineup the past two contests after missing Saturday's game, Soto likely avoided another injury scare.