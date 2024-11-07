Yankees Reportedly Checked In on These Frontline Starters
The New York Yankees' 2025 roster will most likely look much different than it did in 2024.
While this doesn't necessarily mean that Juan Soto will join another team, there's certainly a possibility that he does. And in addition to Soto, numerous other Yankees players are entering free agency; five of which are part of the bullpen.
This means that addressing the bullpen will be a major point of emphasis. However, given the inconsistency of the starting rotation this season, the Yankees' front office could make moves to improve their team in that regard.
And in a November 6 article, the New York Post's Jon Heyman conveyed that the Yankees are inquiring about some of the aces available on the free agency market.
"The Yankees checked on the free-agent ace pitchers — Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell — but it remains uncertain whether they would do Soto and an ace pitcher, too," Heyman wrote.
He then added, "The Yankees also are interested in Sean Manaea, who will turn down the $21.05M qualifying offer from the Mets."
The Yankees have been linked to Fried, Burnes, and Snell in free agency various times throughout this season — if only because they're the Yankees, and are theoretically in play for every top-tier free agent every winter.
But Heyman's reporting that GM Brian Cashman has checked in on each starter shows that there is indeed interest.
Whether the Yankees will have enough money to secure both Soto and one of these perennial Cy Young candidates remains to be seen. But if New York loses out on Soto, Cashman will likely be doing much more than checking in on these three superstars.