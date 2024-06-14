Yankees Reportedly Focusing on These Two Impact Hurlers Ahead of Trade Deadline
It goes without saying that the New York Yankees will be buyers at the trade deadline.
The Bronx Bombers have the best record in MLB, with a 49-22 record as of June 13 thanks to a relentless lineup and a remarkably consistent starting rotation. But even the most dominant teams in the first half of the season can improve with a strong trade deadline, and the Yankees are looking to address areas of need to make themselves the team to beat.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are primarily looking to improve the bullpen, which has the third-best ERA in the majors (3.19) but can use relievers with better strikeout rates to improve consistency. In particular, they have zeroed in on a pair of southpaws: closer Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins, and reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.
"In any case, the Yanks are disinclined to go for a big-money first baseman at the deadline and seem focused on the bullpen," Heyman wrote in an article for the New York Post. "In addition to Marlins shutdown reliever Tanner Scott, the Yankees are believed to like White Sox reliever-turned starter Garrett Crochet, who leads the AL with 103 K’s but has an innings concern as he’s already pitched 21.1 more innings than ever before.
"Scott will go, and is believed to be drawing interest from the Phillies, Orioles, Dodgers and others."
Heyman also mentioned four other closers besides Scott that are on the Yankees' radar: Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox, Carlos Estevez of the Los Angeles Angels, Michael Kopech of the White Sox, and Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics. However, Miller and Jansen appear to be unlikely for the Yankees, as the Athletics aren't interested in trading Miller and the Red Sox very rarely make trades with their hated rivals (with the Alex Verdugo trade being a notable exception).
While the bullpen market is full of great options, it makes sense that the Bronx Bombers' two favorite choices are left-handers. Their current bullpen has only two left-handed relievers, those being Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez; while the former has allowed only one earned run over his last 10 appearances and the latter has a respectable 2.84 ERA on the season, Ferguson has a 1.52 WHIP and Gonzalez has a 0.73 walk-to-strikeout ratio, both of which make them difficult to deploy in high-leverage situations.
On a related note, the Yankee bullpen in general consists of more pitch-to-contact pitchers than strikeout pitchers, which is good for limiting home runs and turning double plays but creates a weakness by putting pressure on the defense and resulting in more hits. This was on full display in New York's 4-3 defeat against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, which saw closer Clay Holmes give up a pair of soft hits before allowing a walk-off, two-run double. Adding pitchers that excel at striking out batters can prevent these scenarios for one obvious reason; the ball isn't put in play by the opponent.
Both Scott and Crochet are excellent strikeout arms, as Scott nearly averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings (9.96) and Crochet averages 12.46 K/9. Another advantage of adding Crochet is his ability to provide length in the bullpen, due to being stretched out as a starter.
Regardless of which reliever the Yankees choose to trade for at the deadline, it should further widen the talent gap the team has created compared to the rest of the league. Upgrades to the bullpen, alongside the already terrifying lineup and outstanding starting rotation would effectively make the Yankees a team without a true weakness.