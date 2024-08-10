Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Reportedly Have 'Slight Shift' in Stance Towards Trading Top Prospect

There has been a "slight shift" in the New York Yankees stance towards trading one of their prized top prospects.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 4, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer jones (78) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer jones (78) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees once seemed completely set on hanging onto one of their top prospects - but not so fast.

Outfielder Spencer Jones, who is ranked No. 2 in MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects List for the Yankees, could be used as a potential center piece to acquire a star via trade in the future.

According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, "it's fair to say there has been a slight shift" regarding the Yankees' stance about the possibility of trading Jones.

Per Martino, young promising outfielder Jasson Dominguez was fully off the table in trade talks at the deadline, however, the organization was willing to discuss Jones in the right deal.

This is a new development considering the Yankees were unwilling to part ways with Jones in the offseason in a trade for star pitchers' Dylan Cease and/or Corbin Burnes.

It was a bit surprising that the Yankees wouldn't trade Jones for Cease given the righty starter came along with two years of control. But in Burnes' case, the 2021 Cy Young winner was a one-year rental, so it made more sense that New York would not want to ship out their second best prospect to land him.

GM Brian Cashman nearly acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers at this year's deadline, but wound up backing out due to concerns over his medical reports, as he has been dealing with a back injury this season. It's unknown if Jones was involved in a potential trade for the now Dodger.

Time will tell whether the Yankees have enough starting pitching to win a World Series in 2024. Regardless, they will likely need to add more to their rotation in the offseason and Jones could be the center piece if they do so via trade.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News