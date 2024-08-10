Yankees Reportedly Have 'Slight Shift' in Stance Towards Trading Top Prospect
The New York Yankees once seemed completely set on hanging onto one of their top prospects - but not so fast.
Outfielder Spencer Jones, who is ranked No. 2 in MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects List for the Yankees, could be used as a potential center piece to acquire a star via trade in the future.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, "it's fair to say there has been a slight shift" regarding the Yankees' stance about the possibility of trading Jones.
Per Martino, young promising outfielder Jasson Dominguez was fully off the table in trade talks at the deadline, however, the organization was willing to discuss Jones in the right deal.
This is a new development considering the Yankees were unwilling to part ways with Jones in the offseason in a trade for star pitchers' Dylan Cease and/or Corbin Burnes.
It was a bit surprising that the Yankees wouldn't trade Jones for Cease given the righty starter came along with two years of control. But in Burnes' case, the 2021 Cy Young winner was a one-year rental, so it made more sense that New York would not want to ship out their second best prospect to land him.
GM Brian Cashman nearly acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers at this year's deadline, but wound up backing out due to concerns over his medical reports, as he has been dealing with a back injury this season. It's unknown if Jones was involved in a potential trade for the now Dodger.
Time will tell whether the Yankees have enough starting pitching to win a World Series in 2024. Regardless, they will likely need to add more to their rotation in the offseason and Jones could be the center piece if they do so via trade.