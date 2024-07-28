Yankees Reportedly 'Inquired' About Top Starter on Trade Market
The New York Yankees added a big bat in second baseman/center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Saturday, but they appear to be far from finished with the trade deadline rapidly approaching in the next two days.
While bullpen is a glaring need, they have also reportedly been exploring the starting pitching market as well.
According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Yankees "inquired" about Detroit Tigers right-handed starter Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty is currently in high-demand, as he has posted a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and 133 strikeouts across 106.2 innings (18 starts) in Detroit this season. The 28-year-old, who is enduring a major bounce-back campaign, will be a free agent after the year ends.
Now, a starter isn't necessarily a must add for the Yankees, but would allow them to potentially move an arm from their rotation into the bullpen to boost a struggling unit.
That being said, it likely won't be rookie phenom Luis Gil, who has gotten back on track after three consecutive rough outings. New York was initially mulling the possibility of shifting Gil to a relief role to limit his innings, as he is on the verge of setting a career-high at the professional level with 107.1 to this date. However, it would be difficult to take one of their best starters' out of the rotation.
Maybe Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt (progressing in his rehab from a lat strain) get moved to the bullpen? Once Schmidt returns, the Yankees will likely have to decide on which hurler gets turned into a reliever regardless of whether they land Flaherty or another starter.
Flaherty would be a strong acquisition for the Yankees, but they already have a log jam in their rotation with holes in the bullpen.