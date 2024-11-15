Yankees’ Rival Holds ‘Productive’ Meeting with Juan Soto
Fresh off a historic first season with the New York Yankees, free-agent outfielder Juan Soto has begun meeting with potential suitors in Southern California.
Soto is scheduled to hear the Yankees' opening pitch on Monday, per New York Post columnist Jon Heyman. But before that, he spent three hours meeting with their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox.
According to an article published by MassLive's Sean McAdam on Friday morning, Soto's meeting with the Red Sox took place Thursday evening and was described as a "productive" first session. Team president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and manager Alex Cora represented Boston during the formal presentation to Soto and his representatives, including agent Scott Boras.
"Soto was said to be impressed by the Red Sox' presentation, which included a video highlighting the franchise's history of star players from the Dominican Republic, Soto's native country," McAdam wrote. "The Red Sox laid out their plans for the future, spotlighted their incoming top prospects, and provided a detailed outline of ownership and Fenway Sports Group."
David Ortiz, Manny Ramírez, and Pedro Martínez are among the Dominican stars who thrived in Boston, helping end the franchise's 86-year World Series drought in 2004. Current Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is also a Dominican-born standout.
McAdam reported that Soto was particularly interested in learning about the team's commitment to winning, their player evaluation methods, and Fenway Park’s facilities. The Red Sox did not discuss contract terms or make a formal offer to Soto, as the meeting was primarily an introductory and informational conversation.
The Red Sox finished 2024 with an 81-81 record, missing the postseason for a third straight year. However, they boast baseball's seventh-best farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, featuring five Top 100 prospects: Marcelo Mayer, SS (No. 5); Roman Anthony, OF (No. 14); Kyle Teel, C (No. 27); Braden Montgomery, OF (No. 59); and Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF/SS (No. 80).
In contrast, the Yankees posted the best record in the American League at 94-68 and captured their first pennant in 15 years, only to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series. New York’s farm system ranks 18th in MLB, with just one Top 100 prospect: Jasson Domínguez, OF (No. 17).
Over the years, the biggest stars to switch allegiances in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry have almost always moved from Boston to New York—Babe Ruth, Red Ruffing, Sparky Lyle, Luis Tiant, Wade Boggs, Johnny Damon, and Jacoby Ellsbury. However, a few notable players have done the opposite, including Elston Howard, Don Baylor, and David Cone.
If the Red Sox were able to lure Soto away from the Yankees with a massive contract after just one season in pinstripes, it would represent one of the most dramatic twists in the history of the rivalry.
In 2024, Soto posted a .288/.419/.569 slash line with 41 home runs and 109 RBI, joining teammate Aaron Judge as a finalist for the AL Most Valuable Player award. Soto also delivered one of the most memorable at-bats of the Yankees’ season—a seven-pitch battle that ended with a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning of ALCS Game 5.
Soto, 26, is projected to secure a contract longer than 10 years, which could very well exceed $600 million in total guarantees when all is said and done. The four-time All-Star also has known meetings with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets before his session with the Yankees, which manager Aaron Boone, owner Hal Steinbrenner, and general manager Brian Cashman are expected to attend.
Many insiders, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan, believe Soto’s free agency could wrap up before the Winter Meetings begin on Dec. 9.