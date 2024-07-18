Yankees’ Schedule Announcement Reveals Major Change to Subway Series
The New York Yankees’ 2025 MLB regular season schedule was released on Thursday.
And perhaps the most notable change compared to recent years is that their Subway Series with the New York Mets has been expanded to six games as opposed to four.
Now, 2025 will mark the first season where the two New York squads are slated to play six times since 2021. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Subway Series has had two games played at Citi Field and another two at Yankee Stadium.
Another note about the 2025 Subway Series is that the second three-game series will start on July 4 at Citi Field, adding to the buzz that New York City already experiences on Independence Day.
The first series will be at Yankee Stadium from May 16-18, with the second slate starting on July 4 and continuing through July 6.
The Subway Series has been evenly matched in recent years. Aside from when the Mets took four games out of six from the Yankees in 2021, the teams have split the series in every season since 2017 (when the Yankees swept the Mets).
However, it remains to be seen how the 2024 Subway Series will shake out because its second leg takes place at Yankee Stadium on July 23-24.
Yankees fans will surely remember that the Mets won both games at Citi Field last month, by scores of 9-7 and 12-2 respectively.
An additional noteworthy aspect of the Yankees’ 2025 schedule is that they open the season with an Interleague series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27.
New York will face the Boston Red Sox for the first time in 2025 at Yankee Stadium, from June 6-8. They’ll then have two road series against the Red Sox from June 13-15 and again from September 12-14 before playing Boston at home one final time from August 21-24. The Yankees will also face the Baltimore Orioles in seven of their last 10 games of the 2025 regular season.
While thinking about next season’s schedule is exciting, the Yankees still have a lot more they want to accomplish in 2024.