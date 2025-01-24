Yankees Scouting Free Agent RHP Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer's potential farewell tour could make a stop in the Bronx with the New York Yankees.
Per Pat Ragazzo of On SI, the Yankees were one of several teams to take in a Max Scherzer workout at Cressy Sports Performance in Massachusetts. Scherzer, 40, is currently a free agent but is said to be seeking an 18th MLB season.
Said to be joining the Yankees were their fellow New Yorkers from Queens, as well as the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays.
It has been a while since the Yankees have had to deal with Scherzer on a regular basis, but the right-hander, who began his career in Arizona in 2008, made a name for himself during some early postseason tours with the Detroit Tigers.
Since his five-year term with the Tigers (which included postseason victories over the Yankees in 2011 and 2012), Scherzer has worked his way through the National League as a Dodger, Met, and Washington National before returning to the American League with the Texas Rangers through a trade with the Mets in 2023. In a storied career, Scherzer has earned eight All-Star Game appearances (including three starting nods in 2013, 2017, and 2018), three Cy Young Awards (2013, 2016, 2017) and two World Series rings (2019, 2023).
Injuries ate away at Scherzer's 17th MLB season, getting surgery for a herniated disc shortly after the Rangers' 2023 title run. In a shortened showcase, Scherzer posted a respectable 3.95 earned run average and struck out 40 over 43.1 innings of work.
“When I’m out there, I’ve been able to compete,” Scherzer said of his future, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News back in August. “I can still pitch at a high level. I look at things like my slider, which I went into the season wanting to fix, and it’s been really good. I still see myself as able to compete and win.”