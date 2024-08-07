Yankees Slugger's Looming Return May Force Controversial Decision
New York Yankees injured first baseman Anthony Rizzo took part in a live batting practice session at Yankee Stadium Tuesday.
He also fielded ground balls on the left side of the infield before batting practice, according to The New York Post.
Another Yankees' player who was on the field getting reps was Ben Rice, the 25-year-old who replaced Rizzo at first base when he fractured his right arm on June 16.
Interestingly enough, Rice was not fielding ground balls. He was behind the dish, working as a catcher.
This is not to suggest that Rice (who played catcher in college and the minor leagues) will return to his natural position once Rizzo returns. But the two first basemen on the field at the same time foreshadows a difficult decision Yankees manager Aaron Boone will have to make in the coming weeks.
On Wednesday, New York Post Yankees beat writer Greg Joyce wrote on X, "Boone said the Yankees are still "at least a few weeks off" from having to make a decision about 1B with Anthony Rizzo working his way back from an arm fracture."
Boone's announcement comes on the heels of an article from Joel Sherman of The New York Post on Tuesday night that wrote, "Rice has acquitted himself well with a precocious feel for the strike zone and easy lefty power — items that once made Rizzo special. But...Rizzo almost certainly will get his spot back [when he returns from injury]."
It's interesting to hear that Rizzo reclaiming first base upon his eventual return appears certain; if only because Rice has performed well in his absence. The rookie has a .721 OPS and seven home runs in 120 at-bats this season while Rizzo has an inferior .630 OPS and just one more homer in more than double (264) Rice's at-bats. This would suggest that Rizzo's reclamation of first base duties should not be a no-brainer.
Of course, Rizzo's base salary of $17 million this season makes platooning or benching him outright in favor of Rice a tough choice.
But the Yankees are trying to compete for a World Series trophy. And Boone is surely willing to make tough choices if it will help his team's chances of doing so.