Yankees Star Closer Expected To Rejoin Team Against Pittsburgh Pirates
As the New York Yankees finish up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they will still be without a key member of the team.
Missing players has been the early storyline for the Yankees, but despite that, they have performed well. However, after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers to start the year, New York is now in danger of being swept by the Diamondbacks.
Even though the bats have still been good for the Yankees, they did get cooled off a bit by some good pitching from Arizona.
New York had a golden opportunity to win the first game of the series, but with their closer, Devin Williams, off the roster after being placed on the paternity list, they were unable to close out that contest with a two-run lead in the eighth inning.
But, it seems like he is set to rejoin the team ahead of their upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The bullpen was very shaky in that Game 1 loss to the Diamondbacks, and if Williams was available, it likely would have been Luke Weaver in rather than Tim Hill and Mark Leiter.
Even though Williams has made just one appearance where he allowed a run before earning his first save as a member of New York, the star closer is a major factor for this team.
After time off, it will be interesting to see if he might need a throw day to get back into the swing of things before making a potential meaningful appearance against the Pirates.
Getting Williams back will be huge for the Yankees.