Yankees Star Giancarlo Stanton Reveals Stance on Torpedo Bats and Injury Update
The New York Yankees know that it is going to be a little while until designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is back in the middle of their lineup.
He is currently on the injured list because of issues with his elbows. The injury was likened to tennis elbow by manager Aaron Boone, and the pain was so excruciating that Stanton hadn’t swung for weeks when he reported to spring training.
With response to treatment not going well, he was shut down, and the team sought other options to help ease the injury.
Just ahead of the regular season getting underway, a very positive update was provided on his status.
The most recent round of PRP injections that he underwent were received well, and the expectation was that he would be able to return and contribute before too long.
Stanton is going to be sidelined for a while, but he is making progress.
He provided another positive update on Tuesday, revealing that he is now taking swings on the Trajekt machine. However, he is going to need a ramp up period playing in rehab games after not participating in spring training in any capacity.
Unfortunately, the pain isn’t going to be gone, as it will be a case of tolerance when he is back in the lineup.
There have been rumors that the elbow issues for Stanton arose because of an equipment change that was suggested to him last year.
Could that “bat adjustment” have been using the viral torpedo bats that his teammates have created a viral sensation by using in the early portion of the 2025 season?
The former MVP didn’t take the bait, as he was straight forward and to the point, saying he isn’t going to give the media the kind of answer they are looking for.
"You're not going to get the story you're looking for, so if that's what you guys want, that isn't going to happen," Stanton said.
But, he did conclude with sharing that once he returns to game play, he will be using a torpedo bat of his own.
They have been all the rage with some of his teammates, such as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe and Cody Bellinger, using them during the team’s first series of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers.
After putting up video game numbers over the first three games of the season, launching 15 home runs, other teams and players around the league have had their interest piqued with the unique bats.
It has seemed to work for some of the players who are using them, as Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit two home runs and a double with seven RBI in his first game using one.
Stanton has Herculean power and could put the ball out of the ballpark with any kind of bat. Using one with more focused power on the sweet spot could result in some major home run production.