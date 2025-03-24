Yankees Starter Will Face Immense Pressure To Lead Starting Rotation
With the start of the regular season less than a week away for the New York Yankees, the franchise will be facing some uncertainty heading into the new campaign.
After a great offseason, it has been a challenging spring for the Yankees. Injuries have been the main storyline with multiple key players being hurt.
With players like Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Giancarlo Stanton all being out, the team is going to need players to step up.
Even though it was a strong winter, the depth of the franchise is going to be tested and meeting the early expectations of winning a World Series is going to become more challenging.
However, the team does still have a lot of high-end talent, and there is a way that they can survive the injuries.
When looking at the roster, the injuries to the rotation are going to be the most significant, with two starters being out for an extended period of time. Furthermore, Cole is going to be out for the rest of the season, and a new ace will have to emerge.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com (paid subscription required) spoke about the season for the Yankees hinging on Max Fried.
“With a blown-out elbow sidelining Gerrit Cole for the season, the impetus on Fried to fill his Opening Day-starter role -- and the responsibility that comes with it -- is immense.”
When New York signed Fried, the thought was for him to be the sidekick to their ace at the top of the rotation.
The duo of Cole and the talented southpaw could have been one of the best in the league, but that will have to wait until some point in 2026.
However, with the team still trying to compete and win this year, Fried’s performance is going to be key. The two-time All-Star has the potential to be a Cy Young caliber pitcher, and the Yankees will need him to be.
For the talented left-hander, pitching in New York was always going to come with immense pressure after the massive deal that he signed. However, that pressure will only be increased with Cole being out.
In 2024, Fried pitched very well for the Atlanta Braves. He totaled an 11-10 record and 3.25 ERA. While those numbers were strong, the Yankees will be hoping they see the Fried of 2022 and 2023, when his ERA was under 3.00.
If New York is going to make the postseason and live up to expectations after the injuries, they will need their southpaw to be elite. He’s certainly got the capability to lead the rotation, but the pressure will be immense.