Yankees Suggested To Make Bold Trade For Future Hall of Famer To Help Bolster Bullpen
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, one of the expected strengths of the New York Yankees was supposed to be their bullpen.
It was the one positional group expected to help push them over the top against their American League East rivals after they acquired All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in a blockbuster offseason trade.
With him, Luke Weaver, Mark Leiter Jr., Fernando Bruz, Tim Hill and Ian Hamilton making up the core of their bullpen, they looked to be in great shape.
Unfortunately, things haven’t gone according to plan with Williams in the midst of the worst stretch of his career.
He has already given up 15 runs, 13 of them earned, after surrendering only 16 total runs and 13 earned the last two seasons combined. 17 runs and 15 earned runs are the most he has given up in a single season, which puts into perspective just how poorly he has performed.
Already removed from the closer’s role, he has shown some signs of turning things around, with three out of his last four outings being scoreless.
In an ideal world, Williams would regain the previous form he showed and lock down the end of the bullpen once again.
But, if that doesn’t look like it will happen, they need to scour the market for some upgrades to ensure they remain contenders.
Who Could the New York Yankees Make a Trade For?
One potential target for the team, as shared by Jon Vankin of Newsweek, is veteran Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Angels.
He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Angels this offseason and could be a popular name on the trade market with Los Angeles currently in the cellar of the AL West with a 15-21 record.
On an expiring deal and being only a multi-month rental, it shouldn’t cost the Yankees too much if they were to pursue the veteran.
Vankin has suggested two lower-level prospects, right-handed pitcher Cade Smith and left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr, currently ranked Nos. 16 and 18 in the organization could be enough to strike a trade.
Targeting the future Hall of Famer would make some sense, but it is fair to wonder if New York would be willing to swing another pitcher who wants to be a closer compared to just trying to iron things out with Williams.
Right now, it makes the most sense for the Yankees to try and get their prized offseason acquisition on track. If that fails, they can turn to the trade market ahead of the deadline to address the need.