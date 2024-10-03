Yankees vs. Royals 2024 ALDS Preview: Top Storylines and Key Matchups to Watch
Only four teams remain in the American League after quick Wild Card Series resolutions — the New York Yankees and, surprisingly, three AL Central teams.
While the No. 2 seed Cleveland Guardians face the surging Detroit Tigers on one side of the bracket, the Yankees will meet an up-and-coming Kansas City Royals squad, with a trip to the ALCS at stake.
Here is what you need to know heading into Saturday:
Pitching Matchups
Game 1: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
Game 2: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) vs. Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
Stellar pitching powered the Royals past the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round, allowing just one run over two games. In addition to Wacha and Ragans, the Royals' staff also feature Seth Lugo and Brady Singer, plus a lights-out closer in Lucas Erceg. However, their bullpen, outside of Erceg, remains a liability, with a park-neutral projected ERA of 4.1 — the highest among playoff teams, according to The Athletic.
Cole and Rodón have the advantage of pitching at home in the first two games. Rodón may have the most favorable matchup, as the Royals struggled against lefties this season, posting a below-average 84 wRC+ and 89 OPS+. Either Luis Gil or Clarke Schmidt will take the mound in Game 3 for New York.
Top Storylines
AL MVP Showdown
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the clear favorite to win AL MVP, but Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made it a race. Witt finished 2024 with a .332/.389/.588 slash line, 32 home runs, 125 runs scored, and a 10.4 fWAR, second only to Judge’s 11.4 across the league.
Rivalry rekindled
This marks the first postseason clash between these teams since 1980, when they faced off four times in the ALCS between 1976 and 1980. New York took the first three meetings before Kansas City finally broke through. This is the Royals’ first playoff appearance since 2015, when they won a World Series title, and they enter riding a five-series winning streak.
Who’s on first?
One day before the regular season ended, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo fractured two fingers after being hit by a pitch. The Yankees left the door open for him to return for the ALDS, keeping him on the active roster rather than moving him to the injured list. However, it is a pain management issue that makes him unlikely to play.
In an interview with MLB.com's Bill Ladson, manager Aaron Boone said rookie Ben Rice would be next in line at first base if Rizzo cannot go. Rice, 25, hit .171/.264/.349 in 50 MLB games but posted a .294 average over 30 games in Triple-A. Switch-hitting utility man Oswaldo Cabrera is another potential option.
First pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the first two games taking place in the Bronx before the series shifts to Kansas City. If needed, Game 4 will be played at Kauffman Stadium, with a potential Game 5 returning to Yankee Stadium.