4 Reliever Trade Targets Who'd Help Upgrade the Yankees' Bullpen

The Yankees look like legitimate World Series contenders through the early part of May, hopefully a sign of even better things to come. There's still a lot of baseball left to play, sure, but manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have done a terrific job positioning the Yankees to win their first championship since the 2009 campaign.

The vibes around the Big Apple are great, but that doesn't mean the Yankees should accept the status quo. There's always room for improvement and, as great as things have gone, New York isn't an exception to the rule. Cashman likely has a handful of areas he wants to upgrade, including the bullpen.

The Yankees' bullpen owns the third-best ERA in the Majors (3.16) as of Friday afternoon, but some performances (Jake Bird, Camilo Doval) have left much to be desired. The Bronx Bombers can use the trade market to move on from any underperforming arms to ensure their relief situation isn't a concern this fall, and these five targets stand out as potential solutions in the coming months.

1. Steven Okert, LHP, Astros

The Astros would've been long-shot trade partners at the start of the 2026 season, but a lot has changed since the end of March. Houston is circling the drain with a 15-23 record in the American League West, and Carlos Correa's season-ending injury furthers the likelihood of the Astros selling off pieces before the trade deadline.

Assuming that's true, the Yankees should check in on Steven Okert's availability.

The Astros have a few arms who could intrigue the Yankees, including Steven Okert. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Much like the Astros, Okert's campaign hasn't been perfect. The 34-year-old southpaw sits at a 4.60 ERA through 18 appearances (1 start), also striking out 11 batters in 15 2/3 innings. He's also allowing the third-most hits per nine innings of his career (8.6), furthering the argument that he could benefit from a fresh start in New York.

Okert's regressed performance makes him a solid buy-low, high-reward candidate for the Yankees. Their bullpen would be in a better spot if he joined it and returned to last season's form, when he notched a 3.01 ERA with a career-high 84 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings, and finished seven games. That type of late-game pitching will benefit New York in the postseason.

2. Seranthony Domínguez, RHP, White Sox

The White Sox are in the middle of another sub-.500 season, likely putting them in the "sellers" category for another summer. Their situation could put Seranthony Domínguez on the Yankees' radar, as the 31-year-old right-handed closer is the exact kind of veteran arm that Boone needs out of the bullpen.

Domínguez has been a standout performer amid an otherwise underwhelming season for the White Sox. Despite his club's uninspiring record, the Dominican reliever owns a decent ERA (3.95) and is averaging double-digit strikeouts per nine (11.2) for the third consecutive season. He's also holding opposing batters to a .167 batting average and .375 slugging percentage, which are noticeably below the MLB averages (.246 and .409, respectively).

Seranthony Domínguez is another veteran option for the Yankees to consider as bullpen help. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

A trade could also help solve a potential future headache. Bednar has one year left on his contract, whereas Domínguez is signed for the 2027 season ($10.5 million) with a $12 million mutual option in 2028, per Spotrac, giving New York more stability.

The Yankees don't need another closer, since David Bednar isn't a concern anymore, but that shouldn't rule out a trade for Domínguez. His late-game experience could take some pressure off Bednar or even set the table for him before the ninth inning. His high whiff rates on his curveball (66.7%) and split-finger (53.3%) are even more of an incentive.

3. Matt Strahm, LHP, Royals

Like the White Sox, the Royals are contending to be one of the AL Central's worst teams, sitting 17-21 (fourth) as of Friday. Even if Kansas City claws back to being over .500, the temptation could be there to trade some pending free agents if there aren't plans to bring them back in the winter.

As such, Matt Strahm could be a potential Yankees trade target.

Matt Strahm will be a popular rental target across the Majors this season. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Strahm is an 11-year MLB veteran with 409 games and 531 innings under his belt. He isn't pitching as well as he did during his 2023 All-Star campaign; however, he's still been more than serviceable for the Royals this season. In 14 outings (13 2/3 innings), Strahm has struck out 14 batters while allowing 10 hits. He's also limiting opponents to a .666 OPS—the fifth straight year that he's allowed that number or lower.

Unlike Domínguez, Strahm would be a one-off rental player, which could make him easier to acquire. Rather than trading a top prospect like Carlos Lagrange or George Lombard Jr. to get the job done, the Yankees could offer a B- or C-level up-and-comer instead.

4. JT Brubaker, RHP, Giants

The Giants are among the National League's worst clubs this season. Because of their slow start, what was once old could become new again if the Yankees try trading for 32-year-old RHP JT Brubaker.

Brubaker arrived in New York via trade from Pittsburgh in 2024, eventually pitching his way into a bullpen role the next year. The Springfield, OH native pitched to a 3.38 ERA with 22 strikeouts and did not allow any home runs in 12 games (16 innings) before the Yankees surprisingly designated Brubaker for assignment in August 2025.

A reunion with JT Brubaker should intrigue the Yankees before the trade deadline. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Still in the Bay eight months later, Brubaker remains a reliable bullpen option. The former Akron Zip has allowed five earned runs on 16 hits in 17 innings, good for a personal-best 2.65 ERA. He finished five of his 12 appearances so far, and has even pitched as many as three innings. He's also appeared in every frame from the fifth to the ninth, showing the versatility he could add to Boone's plans.

Trading for Brubaker would help the Yankees right the wrong stemming from when they DFA'd him last summer. He's pitching well despite San Francisco's poor play, so it isn't far-fetched to fathom that a return to New York and the motivation it brings could help take Brubaker's game to another level.