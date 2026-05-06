Long-Shot Yankees Trade Partner Doesn't Look as Unlikely as They Once Did

The Yankees are in contention for Major League Baseball's best record, as May's first full week continues. The American League leaders are showing no signs of slowing down this spring, having gone an impressive 17-4 in their last 21 games—a stretch without consecutive losses. In other words, Yankees fans have every right to believe in the club's World Series aspirations.

As great as the Yankees are performing, general manager Brian Cashman would be foolish to rest on his laurels. Championship-winning teams aren't created by idle hands, giving the Bronx Bombers every incentive to explore their potential trade options before the Aug. 3 deadline.

The Astros are one team that should be on the Yankees' radar. A trade between the two seemed unlikely in recent years, with both being among the AL's best teams. However, Houston's anemic start to the 2026 season (15-22, fourth in the AL West), combined with the latest injury news, could open the door for a deal.

Yankees could have easier time trading with Astros after Carlos Correa injury news

MLB insider Jeff Passan is reporting that "Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will miss the remainder of the 2026 season." According to Passan, Correa made the announcement on Wednesday morning and will miss "six to eight months" after undergoing ankle surgery.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after tearing a tendon in his ankle, he told reporters in Houston. He will soon undergo surgery and be out six to eight months. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 6, 2026

Correa's injury occurred while practicing ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Dodgers, per ESPN.

The Astros were already circling the drain before disaster struck, and being without Correa for the year almost ensures that they won't be competitive any time soon. Houston could take the situation as a sign to turn into seller mode before the MLB trade deadline, meaning the AL West club could be desperate enough to make a deal with the Yankees.

Cashman & Co. certainly has the prospect stockpile to get the job done. It'd be great to see names like Carlos Lagrange, Spencer Jones, and Ben Hess reach the Majors one day. However, they can also serve the Yankees as trade pieces if it brings them one step closer to World Series glory.

Astros have multiple trade targets for Yankees to consider

As with any selling team, the Astros have pieces that could entice the Bronx Bombers. Last month, I wrote about how versatile IF Isaac Paredes is a potential trade target worth monitoring, given how Ryan McMahon hasn't been all that consistent—offensively or defensively—at third base this season. At least, that was the case until his recent turnaround.

Still, Paredes can play anywhere in the infield, offering Aaron Boone the versatility that any manager would love. He "only" has three HRs, 15 RBIs, and 13 walks through 32 games/115 ABs, but that down performance might stem from the Astros' bottom-feeding environment. A trade to the Yankees, who are on pace to play some fall ball, could get him back on track.

Additionally, Paredes wouldn't be a one-year rental, as his $13.35 million club option allows New York to extend his stay.

The Yankees should monitor Isaac Paredes's availability more than before. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Yankees might also view the Astros as a path to help improve the bullpen.

Left-handed reliever Steven Okert isn't having the best campaign, sitting at a 4.60 ERA while averaging just 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games (1 start). With Okert being a pending unrestricted free agent, Houston could shop him. Okert's numbers are down, but it was only last season that he went 3-2 with a 3.01 ERA and a save in 68 games (1 start), averaging 10.5 Ks per nine, too.

It's easy to see why Paredes has some rental appeal, as does fellow Bryan Abreu.

The 29-year-old right-hander desperately needs a reset, sitting with a career-worst 9.48 ERA through 13 games (12 1/3 innings). Abreu might not look all that attractive with those numbers, but it's worth noting that his ERA has dropped in each of his last four games, a stretch where he struck out eight batters with only one earned run allowed on four hits in five innings.

Astros RHP Bryan Abreu presents the Yankees with a buy-low, high-reward opportunity. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Yankees might also want to address their catcher situation, as J.C. Escarra and Austin Wells haven't been as consistent as some fans hoped. The Astros won't move Yainer Diaz, who was just added to the injured list with an oblique injury, but that doesn't mean they won't consider trading backup C Christian Vázquez.

Vázquez, 35, is slashing .300/.354/.467 with two HRs, 11 RBIs, five walks, and a career-best 127 OPS+ in 19 games (60 ABs). Wells performs well against righties while Escarra has looked strong vs. lefties; however, neither is as consistent at facing both pitching directions as Vázquez, who slashes .279/.354/.419 and .353/.353/.588 against RHPs and LHPs, respectively.

Once a long shot to trade with, the Astros are the perfect partner for the Yankees, with several positional needs. Cashman might have to do a bit more sweet-talking. But the potential for a trade between the AL franchises is likelier than ever after Correa's season-ending injury, creating a situation New York fans should monitor closely throughout May.