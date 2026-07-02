Aaron Boon's Explanation For In-Game Mistake Raises Serious Concerns

The losing streak now sits at seven games for the New York Yankees. It's the worst since the 2023 season, when they missed the postseason.

Their offense is anemic, and even though a rash of injuries has plagued the organization, with Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham out. Manager Aaron Boone, isn't helping their cause. In fact, place the blame on him for the latest loss.

Once Grisham went down a few weeks ago, whatever offense the lineup could muster would be a plus, especially with Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger scuffling at the worst possible time. These are things the manager can't control. The things Boone can, he's done poorly. Case in point with Oswaldo Cabrera's at-bat in the 10th inning.

The Yankees had a runner on third after José Caballero's bunt moved Spencer Jones, who was the ghost runner, over to third base. That was the time for Boone to call upon Paul Goldschmidt, but instead, he watched as Cabrera flailed at a ball that was feet off the plate and had to be blocked by catcher Dillon Dingler.

It was their best chance to end the losing streak. Instead, Camilo Doval went into the 11th inning and did Camilo Doval things.

The worst explanation possible

Boone's explanation of why he stuck with Cabrera gave little insight. He didn't offer an analytical explanation, and, if anything, it felt like he was going by his gut.

"I have confidence that Cabrera can touch the ball, too," Boone said when asked about the decision to stick with Cabrera, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) walks on the field in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cabrera vs. Goldy?

Boone's decision-making has always been questioned, whether it has been fair or not. He can't help it if the MASH unit he has left isn't going to put up runs consistently, but when there's a choice between Cabrera, who, at this point, has little value to a big league club, and Paul Goldschmidt, a potential All-Star this season, the answer should be simple. You don't even need to pop open FanGraphs to see who gives you the better chance to win.

In Oswaldo Cabrera's career, he has hit .232/.292/.343 with an 80 wRC+. Outside of his first stint in the big leagues, Cabrera has hardly been a major league caliber player, and his defense isn't good enough to warrant the amount of playing time he has had over the years. When the option to take him out of the game is there to improve your chance of winning, you do it. It's something even an inexperienced MLB The Show player would do in that same situation.

The only possible rationale is that Cabrera does have a high contact rate, even if they haven't equated to hits. In his career, he has a 78.8% contact rate. To put that into context, Judge has a career 58.8% contact rate, and during his MVP run between 2022 and 2025, it was 69.7%.



Of course, Boone didn't mention that. That probably wasn't even a factor. From his explanation, it sounded like he went with vibes there, and they were way off.

What do these decisions look like in the postseason?

The Yankees won't fire Boone in the middle of a season. Some may not like that notion, but it's just the reality of the situation. The fear, though, should be whether he is bringing the rationale that has him going with Cabrera to a postseason game. It does feel like not much has changed from when he went with Nestor Cortes Jr. to take on Freddie Freeman in the World Series.

While Boone won't get axed midseason, what he should be worried about is what happens when that contract is up. No championship in ten years also falls on him, even if some of these Brian Cashman-built rosters have not been perfect over the years.