3 Yankees Takeaways After Being Swept by Red Sox: New Trade Deadline Need Emerging

Panic alarms are sounding around the Bronx after the Yankees were swept by the rival Red Sox on the road over the weekend. What was supposed to be a four-game "get-right" trip to Fenway Park turned into a disaster, as the Yankees couldn't get anything going against the American League East's bottom-feeders, being outscored 21-9 on aggregate.

Limping out of Boston, New York has now dropped seven of its last nine games, adding a sense of urgency as the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline looms. The Yankees clearly have a lot of changes to make if they want to seriously challenge for the World Series this fall, especially after some issues became clear in last week's Red Sox series.

With that in mind, here are three takeaways after the Yankees were swept at Fenway Park.

1. Gerrit Cole could make starting pitching a new trade deadline concern

Gerrit Cole's early performance in 2026 was encouraging. After missing all of 2025, the former American League Cy Young winner pitched to a 2.57 ERA in his first five starts, striking out 24 batters in 28 innings. Although it was far from his best start to a season, it was strong enough to help the Yankees solidify their starting rotation as one of baseball's best.

Fast-forward to late June, though, and Cole's performance hasn't been as reliable. That trend continued against the Red Sox on Saturday, when the 35-year-old righty allowed four earned runs and two homers on seven hits across 5 1/3 innings. The outing raised his ERA from 3.62 to 4.06 on the season, and he's now surrendered nine ERs and three HRs on 16 hits in his last two games (9 2/3 innings)—concerning for a club with championship aspirations.

Gerrit Cole has gone from one of the Yankees' strengths to a glaring weakness as the season continues. Can he turn things around before it's too late? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If things don't change, Cole could make finding a new starting pitcher a sudden need for the Yankees five weeks before the trade deadline. Yes, they still have Cam Schlittler, Carlos Rodón and a returning Max Fried, but there are question marks beyond them with Ryan Weathers and Will Warren taking steps back in recent weeks.

His early performances prove that Cole is better than what he's recently shown. It's time for him to get back to being that guy, with his next opportunity likely coming against the Twins this weekend. If that doesn't go well, though, general manager Brian Cashman might want to start scouring the market for another starting option.

2. Catcher remains a glaring offensive hole

Even though Yankees catcher Austin Wells claims to be working on his hitting approach, it's easy to point out that the offensive results haven't been there since returning from the injured list.

Starting in three of the four matchups, Wells went an abysmal 1-for-11 with two RBIs and a stolen base against the Red Sox, batting .091 with a .182 OPS. The underwhelming performance gives the 26-year-old backstop a .065/.065/.097 slash line across 31 at-bats in June—a stretch with just one barrel and an 84.9 mph average exit velocity, per Baseball Savant.

Austin Wells isn't doing much to help the Yankees' offensive concerns at catcher. In fact, he's doing the opposite. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wells's slump is bad in a vacuum, but his bat has been this uninspiring all season. It doesn't help that the Yankees' only backup options are J.C. Escarra—who was optioned back to Triple-A last week—and Ali Sánchez, a relative unknown who's never played more than 31 MLB games in a year.

Even though his pitch framing is among baseball's best, the Yankees need to upgrade Wells's bat before the trade deadline. Even if it's not for a big name like Adley Rutschman or Ryan Jeffers, there are plenty of potential targets out there (especially right-handed options) that could help turn New York's situation behind home plate into a strength again.

3. Aaron Boone must show more urgency, accountability

After being swept by a struggling rival and falling out of the AL's top spot, Yankees fans would've loved for manager Aaron Boone to demand accountability. Instead, the 53-year-old skipper didn't sound too eager to reverse course after Sunday's loss, simply stating it's "what the grind is" and that New York's talent will be good enough to get back on track.

"We got a really good freaking team. We played crappy on this trip, kind of. It feels bad, kind of pissed off, right?" Boone said, per NY Daily Sports' Gary Phillips. "But it's what we do. It's what you sign up for. We'll dig ourselves out of it and get it going here in short order, but the bottom line is we didn't play well this weekend, and we gotta do better."

Aaron Boone on not letting the #Yankees' losing streak snowball:



"That's what we do, baby. You've gotta love this stuff. You've gotta eat this stuff up. It's a sickness. That's what the grind is.



"We got a really good freaking team. We played crappy on this trip, kind of. It… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 29, 2026

Everyone knows how talented the Yankees are on both sides of the ball. Everyone knows that injuries have played a factor in the club's recent slump. But everyone also knows that Boone's lackadaisical response won't fly in New York, especially after being swept in a Boston series that shouldn't have been competitive at all.

What Boone should've done was admit the Yankees underestimated the Red Sox and that they can't afford to make that mistake moving forward. Their next two series are against a pair of sub-.500 clubs (Tigers and Twins), and the last thing the Yankees need would be to squander more momentum before visiting the Rays from July 6-9 in a four-game series that could have major AL East implications.

The managerial scene around New York was already dealt a shake-up last week when the Mets fired Carlos Mendoza. The Yankees aren't nearly in as dire straits as their crosstown rivals; however, it's fair to say that Boone's job could be in jeopardy if accountability and urgency aren't shown to prevent the June swoon from bleeding into July.