Yankees Should Consider Radical Defensive Alignment to Spark Offense

Desperate times call for desperate measures. For New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, that means making some major adjustments to the starting lineup to jump-start an offense that's missing in action.

The Yankees (.231) have the third-worst team batting average in the majors. New York is also dead last in team batting since the All-Star break (.207).

It's no secret why the offense is struggling, with sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger on the injured list.

On Thursday, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Stanton and Bellinger could return by Sept. 1, but that Judge isn't nearly as close as he continues to recover from a fractured rib.

No longer banking on Spencer Jones

In the meantime, the Yankees continue banking on top outfield prospect Spencer Jones to ignite the offense. The problem is that's just not happening.

New York Yankees right fielder Spencer Jones (78) hasn't found his groove at the plate this month. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old is hitting just .185 since the All-Star break and .158 with a measly .598 OPS in the month of August.

Look, Jones could have a bright future in the Bronx and be a lineup regular for years to come. But the Yankees can't wait for that to happen this summer. So here's an unconventional defensive rotation to keep the Yankees' best bats in the lineup.

Unconventional defensive alignment changes

First, keep Jose Caballero in right field. The super-utility player is hitting .348 in 23 at-bats this season as a right fielder. An outfield of Caballero (12 home runs this year), Trent Grisham (15 home runs) and Heliot Ramos (.700 OPS) gives the Yankees the most thump until Judge or Bellinger return.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero could be an option in right field if they want more offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second, they should put the newly acquired Luis Garcia Jr. at second base. He came up in the Washington Nationals' organization as a second baseman and called it his primary home for six seasons. He's not the best fielder (.980 career fielding percentage and -29 Defensive Runs Saved above average), but his 24 home runs need to be in the lineup every day.

Third, move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third base. He has 74 appearances at the hot corner since joining the Yankees in 2024. Yes, Ryan McMahon is a better fielder, but the Yankees need Chisholm and his 17 home runs in the lineup every day.

Putting runs on the board

With these changes, the Yankees would have Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt splitting first base and designated hitter, Garcia at second, rookie George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, and Chisholm at third base. The outfield would be Ramos, Grisham, and Caballero.

Until Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger return from the IL, the New York Yankees will have to lean on center fielder Trent Grisham (right) and left fielder Heliot Ramos (left). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, this lineup won't win any Gold Glove Awards. And it will put more pressure on the pitching staff to dominate on the mound, which they've been doing all season long, leading the majors with a 3.28 ERA.

These changes aren't ideal. But until the walking wounded return, sacrificing team defense will give the Yankees their best chance of putting runs on the board.

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