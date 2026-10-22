Aaron Boone Quickly Erases All Hope of 2027 Redemption With Luis Garcia Comments

Once upon a time, Brian Cashman declared Bubba Crosby the New York Yankees' center fielder. Not long after, he inked Johnny Damon to a 4-year, $52 million deal, making Crosby's spot on the team obsolete.

This sets up the idea that the Yankees may say one thing, but could end up pivoting in a completely different direction. The problem with clinging to that thought process is that this era of the Yankees is a little different from that one.

In fact, it's why, when manager Aaron Boone said during the season's postmortem presser on Wednesday that Luis Garcia Jr. could be the team's second or third baseman next year, he might actually be playing those positions.

Last winter, the Yankees essentially ran it back despite being embarrassed by the Toronto Blue Jays for much of the season and then in the playoffs, and even blowing a seven-game division lead at one point. Until they make any actual change, it's fair to assume it will be business as usual this off-season.

Running it back?

This isn't to say that Garcia is bad. His bat is awesome and gave the Yankees a huge boost in the second half. It's just another instance of the organization putting a band-aid on a problem when it needs something more substantial.

What adds to the frustration is that Garcia is a bad defender outside of first. He has a career -18 Outs Above Average and -17 Defensive Runs Saved at second, and while he has no reps at third, he was also a negative defender at short. He had a -14 OAA and -17 DRS there. It's fair to assume third might give him some issues, too.

If running it back is one hallmark of this era of Yankees baseball, the other is sloppy play. Garcia moving around the infield checks both boxes.

What makes matters worse is that the free agent market is bare. The top infielders who can fill both spots aren't exactly all-stars. Bo Bichette is the best if he opts out, but he's coming off a year as a below-average bat with a 96 wRC+.

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette could be one of the top infielders in free agency if he opts out of his current contract. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other names are Luis Arraez, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Brandon Lowe, Eugenio Suarez, and Yoan Moncada. Arraez could be solid, but he struggled in the second half. Really, the organization's best bet may be the trade route.

Right now, talk is cheap. Michael Kay said Hal Steinbrenner was angry about how the season went. On top of that, the owner also called out the players and placed the blame on them.

If the team shifts Garcia between first, second, and third and he struggles defensively, should that be put on the player? A large body of evidence suggests Garcia is a bad defender outside first base, and that seems the most likely outcome if he shifts around the field. At what point should the blame be pinned on Steinbrenner, Cashman, and Boone?

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