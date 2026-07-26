Aaron Boone Will Likely Be on the Hot Seat in Second Half of Yankees' Season

Once directly associated with a short fuse and a revolving door of managers, the Yankees have been a beacon of stability in the dugout since hiring Joe Torre to replace Buck Showalter in 1996. In the last 30 seasons, the Yankees have only had three managers, giving Torre, Joe Girardi, and now Aaron Boone at least nine years to establish a culture and run an era of Yankees baseball.

After Brian Snitker retired from the Braves in the offseason and the dismissal of Alex Cora by Boston in April, there are only four managers in all of MLB who've been with their teams since 2020: Dave Roberts with the Dodgers, Torey Luvullo with the Diamondbacks, Kevin Cash with the Rays, and Boone with the Yankees.

Boone, with the support of management and his players, has remained in charge of a team with a boatload of expectations for nearly a decade, just the same as his two predecessors.

But all managers eventually run out of time. Torre left after the 2007 season as the shine of the dynasty began to wear off with seven consecutive playoff defeats. Girardi's contract expired after the 2017 season, long after he brought home a 27th World Series in 2009. Missing the playoffs or early disappointing exits didn't doom Torre or Girardi for a while, but the team eventually saw time for change with both.

The same decision-makers who moved on from Torre and Girardi are still calling the shots in the Yankees' front office, and the timeline has suddenly approached the current skipper as he heads down the stretch of his ninth season at the helm, where he could suddenly find himself out of the team's plans sooner rather than later.

Why Aaron Boone might be on the hot seat

As much as some people clamor for rash decisions like what George Steinbrenner did in the wild 1980s, his son, Hal, has been much more reasonable with his managers. Even as public confidence has waxed and waned, there's never been even a slight inclination that his job is in jeopardy.

At every turn, the Yankees have shown their trust in Boone with repeated contract extensions whenever his old deal is close to expiring. He was given a two-year extension in February 2025 after the World Series run, keeping him under contract through 2027. While Girardi entered a lame duck year in 2017 that ultimately led to him leaving the organization, don't expect that with Boone.

Lame duck managers are extremely rare in modern baseball. Craig Counsell is the most famous recent example of a manager on a playoff team who played out his final year with the Milwaukee Brewers before signing a rich contract in Chicago prior to the 2024 season. For pretty obvious reasons, managers and their agents want security, and unless they think they can cause a bidding war like Counsell, they don't want to enter a contract year.

That's what makes this season so pivotal for Boone. Not only is he in his ninth season, where the Yankees have traditionally demanded success to continue on, but he'll likely be looking for a contract extension in the offseason. If the team loses to an inferior AL team before the World Series, will Brian Cashman and company want to commit another few years to Boone beyond the expiration of his contract in 2027?

A firing doesn't have to be as drastic as what the Red Sox did to Alex Cora, what the Phillies did to Rob Thomson, or what the Mets did to Carlos Mendoza. There's likely no chance of a midseason dismissal for Boone, even if things ever got bleak down the stretch this season. But even if you have the firm respect of your front office, you can still be let go at this stage in your career if the results just aren't there.

How Aaron Boone's tenure as Yankees manager compares to the past

Girardi and Torre's tenures both began with early success and World Series championships, but both ended on a whimper after several years of not being able to get back to the promised land.

Torre's club won the World Series in four of his first five seasons and won the AL pennant an additional two times in 2001 and 2003. All that success gave him leeway when the team lost short of the World Series in three consecutive years, including consecutive ALDS defeats in 2005 and 2006.

By 2007, when the Yankees lost in the ALDS for the third consecutive year, they offered Torre a one-year contract with a smaller salary and postseason incentives, a deal that the longtime manager found insulting. The perennial playoff failure eroded his goodwill, especially with the stacked rosters that the Yankees possessed at that point.

They hired Girardi to succeed him, who missed the playoffs in 2008 before going all the way to claim the 27th World Series banner in 2009. After that, the Yankees flamed out the next few years before entrusting Girardi to be the bridge between generations, retaining his job through three failed playoff pushes.

He entered 2017 as that lame-duck manager and overachieved with a youthful infusion, getting the Yankees to Game 7 of the ALCS against the eventual champion Astros. A communication breakdown between him and the clubhouse was later cited as the reason he wasn't offered a new contract. With Boone, the Yankees have a guy who's never had an inkling of clubhouse dissent in his eight and a half years.

The problem Boone has is that he does not have the World Series pedigree of his predecessors to hold onto during difficult times. It's what makes him such an easy scapegoat for a fanbase and weakens his case during rough times. He can be not even close to the problem, yet still lose his job just as the tides change.

The Yankees have to reach their potential in 2026 or changes might come, even if it doesn't directly address their failures. With his contract situation and these franchise trends, another disappointing trip to October could lead to the biggest organizational change in nearly a decade.