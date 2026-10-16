Aaron Judge's 'All-In' Comments Give Yankees Clear Offseason Playbook

Aaron Judge's call to action following the New York Yankees' playoff elimination has seemingly upset the team's front office. Speaking to the media after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, Judge proclaimed that the Bronx Bombers should go "all-in" on assembling a World Series-caliber roster.

A week later, the Yankees captain's comments garnered a response - and not a positive one.

Aaron Judge: "We're the Yankees. I feel like they [the front office] should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we've got holes, if it's finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you've got to go out there and get it."



(Via: @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/ywdi8Ul30H — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, some of the Yankees' organizational higher-ups were annoyed by Judge's statement. Although the front office members were kept anonymous, they believed they satisfied Judge by bringing back Cody Bellinger in free agency over the last winter.

On one hand, the Yankees' brass can point to the payroll as an indicator of them going all-in like Judge wants. Their $310 million payroll and $336 million luxury tax payroll both rank third in MLB, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Even when not counting Judge, the Yankees have five other players with annual salaries over $25 million (Bellinger, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Giancarlo Stanton).

Yet even with such a massive payroll, Judge is absolutely right: the Yankees haven't truly gone all-in.

How the Yankees haven't gone 'all-in' with a $300+ million payroll

Entering the 2027 season, the Yankees have glaring weak points at third base, catcher, and bullpen depth. Depending on how they operate during this coming offseason, second base can also become an area of need. And yet, some of these weak points (particularly third base and the bullpen) have been outright neglected.

The 2025-26 offseason will retroactively be considered one of the worst in Yankees history. Outside of bringing Bellinger back in free agency and giving Trent Grisham the qualifying offer (which ended up backfiring), the only other move (and only external acquisition) they made was trading for Ryan Weathers. No new bullpen arms to help out a top-heavy unit, no new position players to bolster the offense. While Judge himself believed the Yankees could "run it back" from 2025 to 2026, making only one external addition definitely isn't what he had in mind.

If anything, the Yankees have chosen to pay the wrong players. Giving the injury-prone Aaron Hicks a seven-year, $70 million contract extension was a grave mistake from the start, while adding a sixth year to DJ LeMahieu's $90 million contract in 2021 for the purpose of a lower AAV also blew up in their faces.

The Yankees chose to pay Hicks instead of pursuing Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado during the 2018-19 offseason. They chose to take on Josh Donaldson's contract just to have Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a stopgap shortstop instead of going after Corey Seager or Carlos Correa in 2021-22. That same offseason, they brought Anthony Rizzo back while Matt Olson was on the trade block and Freddie Freeman was a free agent; Rizzo retired after 2024 while the other two are still playing at All-Star levels. After successfully re-signing Judge in 2022-23, their only big addition to the roster was signing Rodon.

Yet the biggest indicator of the Yankees' failure to go all-in during the Judge era was failing to re-sign Juan Soto during the 2024-25 offseason.

Even if pivoting to Max Fried and Bellinger has been a fairy good move so far, Soto is a generational hitter still in the prime of his career and ultimately chose to go to the highest bidder, which ended up being the Mets. Steve Cohen may be the richest owner in MLB, but given how much revenue the Yankees bring in, there's no reason why Hal Steinbrenner couldn't generate the best offer possible. Having a bat like Soto would have helped the 2026 Yankees immensely; while he was limited to 111 games due to injury, having him healthy in October would offset the loss of Judge.

How do the Yankees go 'all-in' for 2027?

With so many wasted opportunities to make needle-moving upgrades to the roster, the Yankees are in a tough spot as they approach the second half of Judge's contract. The possible addition of a salary cap would neuter any financial advantage the Bronx Bombers previously had, making it even harder to address those weak points. This offseason also has a stronger market for pitchers compared to position players, but the Yankees don't need any rotation upgrades.

Perhaps exploring the trade market could yield better results. Acquiring someone like Xavier Edwards or Otto Lopez from the Marlins would bring in that contact-oriented bat the Yankees need to complement their power. Isaac Paredes, despite concerns of his pull-heavy approach working in Yankee Stadium, can be a solution at third base with his outstanding control of the strike zone. Maybe the Rockies are still open to trading Hunter Goodman, who is an outstanding power threat behind the dish.

Regardless, the Yankees cannot do what they did last offseason and simply stick with what they have, with a little addition by subtraction. Thanks to Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler breaking out, their championship window should remain open even after the Judge era. To bridge the gap between those eras, the Yankees need to aggressively pursue those final pieces to push themselves over the top.

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