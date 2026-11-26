The New York Yankees are prioritizing a specific pitcher archetype to build their bullpen around.

In addition to bringing Tim Hill and David Bednar back, the Yankees signed Jonathan Loaisiga and Brent Suter in free agency. All four of these relievers consistently kept the ball on the ground, recording ground ball rates over 50% during the 2026 season.

Hill, despite a poor year overall, registered a staggering 68.9% grounder rate, which ranks in the highest percentile among qualified MLB pitchers. Loaisiga, Bednar and Suter logged marks of 55.8%, 51.6% and 50.6%, respectively.

The Yankees don't seem done pursuing ground ball pitchers, either. Adrian Morejon is their white whale on the free-agent market, and while he boasts overpowering strikeout stuff, Morejon also logged a 58.0% ground ball rate thanks to his renowned triple-digit sinker.

Pitchers with high ground ball rates typically excel at limiting extra-base hits, so bringing in a slew of them is a good idea in theory for the Yankees. However, to fully capitalize on this strategy, the Bronx Bombers need to supplement these pitchers with good defense.

The Yankees may prioritize defense to assemble their infield

The Yankees' infield is surrounded with questions, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. figures to walk in free agency and Ryan McMahon is on the trade block. Meanwhile, George Lombard Jr.'s defense at shortstop was a mixed bag, and first base can be occupied by either Luis Garcia Jr. or Ben Rice. Additional internal options include Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero.

Because the Yankees have so many pitchers in their bullpen who can induce ground balls, there will be a ton of defensive chances for all four infielders. With that in mind, New York would play the fielders who consistently convert those grounders into outs when deciding their infield alignment.

At second base, it's far more likely for the Yankees to stick with Volpe or Caballero instead of testing Garcia back at his original position. The reason why Garcia moved to first base in the first place is that his defense at second was extremely poor, with -17 Defensive Runs Saved and a -4 Fielding Run Value (per Baseball Savant) in 1,077.1 innings during the 2025 season. In contrast, Volpe recorded one Defensive Run Saved with a +1 FRV in just 102.1 innings last season.

Great play by Volpe at second base! pic.twitter.com/lPo8oiM7xt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2026

The Yankees may also be motivated to improve defensively at third; while McMahon's bat got the most attention for its ineffectiveness, his defense also fell far short of expectations. Some of New York's trade targets like Zack Gelof and Casey Schmitt bring steady gloves in addition to intriguing offensive upside. Gelof recorded nine Defensive Runs Saved at the hot corner last season, while Schmitt's metrics at third (two DRS, +2 FRV) were the best among the five positions he played in 2026 (all four infield spots and left field).

Finally, New York's best defensive infield would have Garcia at first instead of Rice. Garcia handled his new position very well over the course of the 2026 season, while Rice was a liability with -8 DRS. Of course, Rice made up for his defensive shortcomings with incredible offensive production, so he should still be in the lineup every day, preferably as a DH to allow Garcia to play.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Yankees have been victimized by poor defense at inopportune times, most notably in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series and Game 2 of the 2026 ALDS. And with a slew of arms in the bullpen who rely on ground balls and good fielding behind them, it's especially important for New York to have a stable, consistent infield.

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