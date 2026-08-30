Ali Sanchez Will Be Good as Gone as Yankees Enter September

It's hard to say what Ali Sánchez does right for the New York Yankees. For one, manager Aaron Boone won't put him in a game until he absolutely needs to. A doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox was one of those necessities, giving his backup catcher his first chance in a while to prove himself.

Sánchez had his first start in eight days in that first game, and didn't make much of an impact, though. In fact, despite finally having the opportunity to show his manager there were reasons to keep him on the roster, he was more of a net negative than anything.

New York Yankees catcher Ali Sanchez (left) hasn't registered a hit in his last five games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sánchez's first chance to contribute came in the bottom of the third. Jose Caballero was on second, and there was one out. While Caballero attempted to steal third base — and it looked like he could have done so easily — Sánchez fouled off a changeup that was only a few inches from the dirt. He would later go down on a pitch in the dirt, as Caballero stood at second.

In Sánchez's next plate appearance, he would go down whiffing again. This time with a runner on first. Along with his offensive woes, the veteran catcher has also struggled behind the plate on defense.

Multiple defensive lapses this year for Sánchez's

One thing about a backup catcher is that if they aren't going to hit, they have to be a solid defender at a minimum. It's not something he could say in Saturday afternoon's game against Boston either.

Carlos Rodon's pitch got by Ali Sanchez and Rodon really thought he tagged the runner at the plate but the Yankees did not challenge



Red Sox lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/GjpamYrANu — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 29, 2026

While Sánchez's 5 Framing Runs Saved make him one of the better framers in baseball, he has been a bad blocker. Sánchez has -3 Blocks Above Average, according to Baseball Savant, and that was more than clear when a passed ball allowed Adley Rutschman to score.

It's not the first time Sánchez's defensive blemishes have cost the Yankees. In a game against the Chicago White Sox at the end of July, the Yankees were up 5-4 in the 11th with two outs and a man on third. Sánchez threw a ball behind Ryan McMahon, allowing the runner to score. The Yankees would go on to lose that game.

Ali Sanchez throws the ball into left field with two outs in the 11th and we're tied once again pic.twitter.com/D8EIDz1ceX — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 30, 2026

A change to their backup catcher situation

At some point, the Yankees should consider making a change to their backup catcher situation. They needed a right-handed bat behind Austin Wells, but whiffed on that at the trade deadline. Now they'll have to make the most of what they have.

In Triple-A, there is the newly acquired Mitch Garver. He hasn't hit in the big leagues or the minors. His defense hasn't been great either. Then there's J.C. Escarra, who has already backed up Austin Wells the last two seasons.

Escarra also didn't contribute much at the big league level this year, but he has hit in the minors. He is also a solid defender — which is just what the Yankees need at this point.

For now, Sánchez shouldn't be able to keep that job over Escarra or Garver because of where he stands at the plate. Especially if he isn't hitting and his defensive lapses during the few times he does play cost the Yankees.

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