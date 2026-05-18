Not much went right for the New York Yankees in their lost weekend at Citi Field. But there is one bright spot for Aaron Boone's squad coming out of the Subway Series: shortstop Anthony Volpe.

The 25-year-old went 2-for-3 in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets with a double, run scored and 3 RBI. Yes, he recorded another strikeout. But he also picked up a pair of walks.

In the three-game series vs. the Mets, Volpe earned seven free passes while only whiffing twice. Taking into account his season debut vs. the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday, Volpe has seven walks and three strikeouts so far this season.

Admittedly, this is a small sample set. But it's worth keeping an eye on and here's why: Volpe is averaging .438 walks per plate appearance this year. His career average? .076.

As a result, Volpe has a ridiculous 45.5% walk percentage. His career average? 7.5%.

Patience At The Plate

But wait, there's more. Volpe is averaging 4.7 pitches per at-bat this season. His career average? 4.0.

Volpe also is averaging 2.33 walks per strikeout. His career average? .30.

Still not convinced? Volpe has struck out at least 150 times in each of his three seasons in the Bronx, recording a 25% strikeout rate. This year, it's sitting at 18.2%

May 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after hitting a double during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

By cutting down on strikeouts and showing more patience at the plate, Volpe has a .563 on-base percentage through four games. In his three previous seasons with the Yankees, his OBP never even cracked .300, topping out at .293 in 2024.

Again, this is a small sample set. It's highly unlikely that Volpe will continue to earn walks in half of his plate appearances. And it's more than likely that his strikeout rate will slowly rise. After all, he's played in just four MLB games this season. But his work in the batter's box deserves to be acknowledged.

Fielding Follies

Hold on, you say. What about his fielding, and his league-leading 19 errors last season?

Well, that does bear monitoring. He's committed one error in his first four games this season and has a .944 fielding percentage, well below his career average (.968).

But after surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, the Yankees have every reason to believe Volpe will return to the form that saw him win a Gold Glove Award in 2023.

And if Volpe's newfound eye at the plate is legit, there's every reason to believe he can be the club's shortstop of the future. Even though Boone said he'll be replaced by José Caballero when the latter is healthy.