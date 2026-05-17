MLB Rivalry Weekend Live Blog: Yankees-Mets Subway Series Highlights Sunday’s Slate

MLB’s Rivalry Weekend will wrap up on Sunday, as teams across the league conclude their three-game sets against some of their oldest foes.

This is just the second edition of the league’s Rivalry Weekend, which debuted last May. This year’s slate features some entertaining matchups, including the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets at Citi Field, the Crosstown Classic between the Cubs and White Sox at Rate Field, the Battle of Pennsylvania, which pits the Phillies and Pirates against one another at PNC Park and the Silver Boot Series between the Rangers and Astros, among many more.

We’ll be following along throughout Sunday’s rivalry slate, providing live updates on games and discussing some of the biggest highlights, and potentially lowlights, of the 15 games. Make sure to tune in.

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