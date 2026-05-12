Everything We Know About José Caballero's Latest Yankees Injury

The Yankees' losing streak got worse in more ways than one on Monday. Not only did the skid extend to four games, but shortstop José Caballero was out of the starting lineup due to a hand injury he picked up against the Brewers this past weekend.

Manager Aaron Boone expressed concerns about the finger issue, despite it not appearing to be on the severe end of the spectrum. With this situation seemingly up in the air, here's everything we know at the moment.

What injury does José Caballero have and how did it happen?

No exact diagnosis has been made available, but Caballero is dealing with a sore middle finger on his right hand. He sustained it while diving back to first base on Sunday in Milwaukee. The shortstop told reporters "I don’t think it’s fractured," and Boone also noted that Caballero did well in his batting cage reps on Monday.

However, he was left out of the starting lineup to begin this series against the Orioles, with Boone mentioning that there's "definitely some concern" with the injury, considering it was affecting Caballero's throwing.

Jose Caballero was initially called safe on this steal of second, but the Orioles challenged and he was called out to end the game pic.twitter.com/uvt3gDKTPk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 12, 2026

Now, the 29-year-old is set to undergo an MRI and visit with a hand specialist to determine the extent of the injury. It very well could be something on the minor end like a sprain. Caballero even managed to appear on Monday as a pinch runner; though he was caught stealing to end the contest, the fact he was available at all was a promising sign.

Any absence creates more headaches for the Yanks, who would have a major hole in the field to fill if Caballero is forced to miss additional time while their bats are also struggling at the moment with just eight runs scored over their last four. That makes losing Caballero's two-way capabilities even more a blow for a club that needs to get back on track.

What options do the Yankees have if Caballero misses more time?

There is a chance that the vet—who is hitting .259 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 13 stolen bases—is better off with a short IL stint to get completely right. Boone turned to Max Schuemann to begin things against Baltimore, and he responded with a seventh-inning double Monday night that New York failed to take advantage of.

The 28-year-old utilityman hasn't seen much action so far this season, but he's got a pair of doubles across eight at-bats with a run scored, RBI and walk. While he's not the same threat as Caballero at the plate, he appears more than capable of filling in for a handful of games.

Boone added that throwing is more of an issue for José Caballero right now. He did try hitting, and that went well.



If Caballero is day-to-day, Boone said he could roll with Max Schuemann at SS for a few days. Also mentioned Ryan McMahon potentially getting a game there.… https://t.co/EAZaTlhshz — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 11, 2026

Boone has also said that Ryan McMahon could move over to short in a pinch. The team's already experimented with the former All-Star there this season, first in spring training to develop him as a backup for situations just like this.

That mission came in handy in early April, as McMahon started at shortstop against the Athletics in a 3-2 loss on April 8 where he had five assists. The next day, he did double duty at both SS and his usual home of third base, logging another four assists and more importantly, zero errors.

Of course, New York also has the recently optioned Anthony Volpe as a possibility in Triple-A. Yet, it's clear the organization as a whole is rather down on him at the moment given the decision to keep him in the minors after his latest injury rehab.

The fact it's a new Yankees face in Schuemann, and a primary third baseman in McMahon, who are at the top of mind to fill Caballero's shoes, paints a pretty clear picture of where Volpe currently stands.