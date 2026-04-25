Ben Rice's Alleged Weakness is Actually a Strength

Aaron Boone provided an emphatic answer when asked if he believes Ben Rice is a platoon player. "Hell no," is what the manager for the New York Yankees told the Athletic's Brendan Kuty in the middle of that series between his squad and Mike Trout's Angels.

Boone would later remark that one of the reasons he has sat Rice is to give their veteran first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, at-bats.

"I've just been able to use him so much in these games, and I cherry-pick the at-bat and aggressively insert him," Boone told the Athletic's Brendan Kuty. "Also, in the early season, it keeps (Paul Goldschmidt) in play, who is so good against lefties. The last two times I sat Rice against the lefties, he comes in and hits a homer (in Tampa), and (Monday) he gets three at-bats. I'm picking the at-bat, as opposed to them bringing in a (reliever) to face him. He's going to play."

New York Yankees first base Ben Rice (22) celebrates with Paul Goldschmidt (48) after scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

While Boone may say it's about getting Goldy reps, at times, the whole situation stunk of a platoon, even if the manager wouldn't go as far as to say that. Whatever the case may be, the more playing time Rice gets, the more he shows he can hit anybody. It doesn't matter which arm they use to throw their fastball.

That was apparent in the seventh inning of that blowout of the Astros. Of course, the game was already out of reach, and at that point, the Astros were trying mercifully to get the night over with, but Rice ended up crushing a Colton Gordon sweeper down the heart of the plate. The southpaw's hanging breaking pitch flew off Rice's bat at 105.5 MPH.

NYY - Ben Rice Solo HR (9)



📏 402 ft | 💨 105.5 mph | 📐 32°

⚾️ 79.5 mph sweeper (HOU - LHP Colton Gordon)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣



NYY (9) @ HOU (2)

🔺 7th#RepBX pic.twitter.com/bITbCXRCwV — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) April 25, 2026

Numbers vs. lefties

In 28 plate appearances against lefties, Rice is hitting .333/.429/.833 with a 241 wRC+. He has eight hits, and four of them are homers.

Rice is almost up to the homer total from last year against left-handed pitching. He had 7 in all of 2025. He also hit .208/.271/.481 with a 104 wRC+.

It's still so early in the year, and things can change. Rice can fall back down to earth, and his numbers against lefties can drop around to where they were last year. So far, though, it's safe to say the one thing that was a weakness last year is actually a strength.

Other players on this roster may need to be platooned. Rice is not one of them. He should be playing every day.