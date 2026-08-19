Clock Is Ticking on Will Warren to Save His Slot in Yankees' Rotation

Time is not on the side of New York Yankees right-hander Will Warren.

That's because when he takes the mound Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the 27-year-old will be fighting to save his spot in the starting rotation.

FanGraphs gives New York a 99.4% chance of making the playoffs. The postseason rotation will no doubt include Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Max Fried (if healthy).

That means Warren is destined for the bullpen in October. But he could find himself there much sooner if Fried returns quickly from the injured list.

Tale of two seasons

Warren impressed early in the season, going 7-1 in his first 12 starts with a solid 3.22 ERA. He had nine starts with two earned runs or fewer and with five strikeouts or more.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren has seen his performance on the mound slide since the calendar hit June. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But when the calendar turned to June, Warren's mound mastery disappeared.

June: 0-2, 5.49 ERA in four starts with .329 opponents' batting average

July: 1-2, 5.47 ERA in six games (five starts) with .284 OBA

August: 0-1, 7.71 ERA in two starts with .333 OBA

Look, the numbers never lie, and they point to Warren losing his spot in the rotation, especially when you compare it against the other starters.

Cam Schlittler: 10-6, 2.19 ERA, 0.94 WHIP

Max Fried: 4-4, 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP

Carlos Rodon: 4-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.23 WHIP

Gerrit Cole: 6-6, 3.22 ERA, 1.08 WHIP

Ryan Weathers: 5-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP

Will Warren: 8-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP

Someone has to go

Yes, Warren has made significant contributions to a Yankees rotation that leads the majors with a 3.37 ERA. But when Fried returns from IL, manager Aaron Boone is staring at six candidates for a five-man rotation. So someone has to go.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren (right) will get a shot to redeem himself on Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of the rotation would most likely move Warren to a Yankees bullpen, which is second in the majors with a 3.04 ERA. However, Boone knows he can never have too many high-leverage arms in his back pocket.

Potential bullpen reinforcements

Speaking of the bullpen, Clarke Schmidt is returning from Tommy John surgery, and while the Yankees would like to see him there this year, his comeback remains tentative at best.

In addition, Carlos Lagrange's recovery from a shoulder injury is moving slowly, meaning his return this year isn't a sure thing.

Therefore, Warren could also serve as the long man in the bullpen if needed. Or as a spot starter in case the Yankees find themselves in a doubleheader in the stretch run.

At the end of the day, the Yankees having too many quality starting pitchers is a good problem to have. Better too many than too few. But someone will have to go, and unless he rediscovers his early-season form, Warren will be the odd man out.

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