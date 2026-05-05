Does Anthony Volpe Have an Actual Place with the Yankees?

Now that José Caballero has been named the full-time shortstop by the New York Yankees' brass, Anthony Volpe's future isn't as certain as it has been in past years. The last time there wasn't a set timeline for when Volpe would reach the big leagues was 2022, when Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggled at shortstop and the Yankees called up Oswald Peraza.

Right now, the Yankees do seem fine with Caballero, who is hitting .261/.313/.412 with a 103 wRC+. The offense is a plus, but he is here for his defense. He has three outs above average and six defensive runs saved at short. Then, of course, there are those 13 stolen bases on the year.

All of this amounts to a 1 WAR, according to Fangraphs. If the Yankees are honest with themselves, unless Caballero comes back down to Earth, there's a good chance that Volpe wouldn't be doing what Caballero is.

Volpe may have more power, but what did those 19 homers in 2025 amount to when Caballero has already matched Volpe's value from last year in one month this season? Volpe had a 1 WAR for all of 2025.

If Volpe is going to find his way to the major league roster, it would have to be a situation where another slugger in the infield gets the boot. There's one name that should come to mind for everybody.

Volpe at third?

Unlike Caballero, Ryan McMahon, a trade addition from last year, hasn't exactly been playing his best baseball since coming to New York. Is there a chance the Yankees end up dumping McMahon and his $16 million owed in both 2026 and 2027 to make room for their former golden boy?

Since being traded to the Yankees, McMahon is hitting .204/.298/.321 with a 78 wRC+. On top of continuing to struggle this year, his defense has even taken a hit. McMahon will make those sparkling plays, as he did in the fourth game against the Baltimore Orioles, where he threw a runner out from his knees after making a brilliant diving stop, but his metrics are as ugly as they have ever been.

New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) fields the ball off his face during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers against at Globe Life Field. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This year, McMahon has a -1 OAA and -3 DRS. Aaron Boone has always shown an affinity for DRS, and that probably goes into why McMahon isn't always in the lineup.

There may be an opportunity to take third base if McMahon continues to struggle. Chances are, Volpe may be an offensive upgrade from his 68 wRC+ on the year.

There are just two issues with Volpe playing third. McMahon is actually playing better recently. While he isn't exactly scorching baseballs, in his last 36 plate appearances, he's hitting .306/.306/.444 with a 107 wRC+. He has one homer and two doubles with five RBI. This might be a time when McMahon is slowly figuring it out.

Volpe's biggest weakness

Then, there are the logistical issues of Volpe playing third base. Volpe has one of the worst arms in the league. How do those throws from third to first figure to look if he already struggles to get balls to first from the shortstop position?

Volpe had a 33rd percentile Arm Strength in 2025, according to Baseball Savant. Then, in 2024, he had arm strength in the 29th percentile, yet he was actually a solid defensive shortstop. He had a +13 OAA that year, despite his throws being so weak.

It's hard to imagine that the Yankees would just shoehorn Volpe there based on that. If his offense has been nonexistent at the MLB level, they may just opt for George Lombard Jr. to play third base. He may give the Yankees exactly what Volpe has at the plate, but everybody knows he can play good defense.

Lombard's arm also grades out well, which is a trait that Volpe simply does not have. He has a 55-grade arm, according to Fangraphs and Pipeline.

Realistically, Volpe may be stuck in the minors unless there's an injury. Even then, the better option could be Lombard, who can't even legally drink yet. Lombard can play shortstop at a high level and can probably do the same at third.