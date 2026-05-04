Ryan McMahon Now Has Even More Reason to Be Worried About His Yankees Future

Ryan McMahon has been one of the most frustrating bats in the Yankees' lineup ever since the Rockies traded him to the Big Apple last season. The veteran third baseman slashed .208/.308/.333 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and 21 walks in 54 regular-season games (159 at-bats) following the trade, and while his playoff performance was more promising, no one knew if that success would bleed into the 2026 season.

The MLB campaign's first month is in the books, and it's safe to say that McMahon hasn't done much to erase any fans' doubts. Although he had four hits across eight ABs in the first three games of this weekend's series against the rival Orioles, the former All-Star still only has two HRs, eight RBIs and a 31.1% strikeout rate (MLB average is 22.5%) while slashing .200/.289/.300 in 32 outings (80 ABs).

Reliable defense was once his calling card, but even that isn't the case any longer. McMahon is struggling to consistently and effectively field the ball this season, as he's at minus-one out above average at 3B, per Baseball Savant, compared to plus-6 last season.

Ryan McMahon's struggles have made it to May pic.twitter.com/b5opuAq7YT — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 3, 2026

As great as the Yankees are playing, they can only go so far if their third base situation remains a concern. Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman could search for solutions soon, with both internal and external options on the table.

McMahon should be worried about his future as New York's starting 3B if his struggles continue. Additionally, the latest developments in the Yankees' minor-league system should also concern the veteran infielder.

Anthony Volpe's demotion could force George Lombard Jr. to 3B, which is bad news for Ryan McMahon

Over the weekend, the Yankees optioned rehabbing shortstop Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. José Caballero's stellar performance as New York's starting SS opened the door for the move, forcing Volpe to prove himself with the RailRiders until the Yankees are confident in a call-up or find a potential trade partner if they're ready to move on.

The Yankees already have top prospect George Lombard Jr. as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's starting shortstop. Naturally, fans wondered if Volpe's presence would change that. On Sunday, Boone confirmed (h/t The Athletic's Chris Kirschner) that Volpe will remain at SS in the minors.

Asked Boone about this earlier and if Volpe will play other positions.



“No he’s getting ready to play shortstop.” https://t.co/eEc0SNHfft — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) May 4, 2026

Although he's briefly played at second and third base in past minor-league seasons, Volpe has exclusively played shortstop in the Majors. Clearly, the Yankees want to keep him there during his rehab stint.

Assuming nothing will change, Lombard will likely shift to third base to maintain an everyday role. The former 2023 first-rounder's defensive versatility has allowed him to play 227 innings at the hot corner across multiple minor-league levels, where he's turned seven errors, four double plays and a .897 fielding percentage.

Lombard's 3B defense is far from perfect, but he's young (20) and has time to improve. Stringing together strong performances at third would help the Yankees feel comfortable about his potentially doing the same at the MLB level. If that's the case, New York won't have as big a need for McMahon as it once did.

Yankees can't even hide McMahon on the bench

There are occasions where teams will find ways to hide a struggling player on the bench. Usually that's because said player's bat makes up for any defensive shortcomings or if their speed can help the managerial staff overlook a slump in the batter's box.

Much to McMahon's dismay, there will be little reason to keep him around if he gets knocked out of the starting lineup. His bat hasn't been nearly consistent enough to be trusted as a pinch hitter, while his .922 fielding percentage at third is the worst rate of his 10-year MLB career. His base-running also isn't great, with only three extra-base advance attempts in 80 at-bats (3.8%) compared to 37 on 509 ABs (7.3%) last year, per Baseball Savant.

Ryan McMahon could have a tough time remaining in the Yankees' lineup, both in terms of being a starter and a bench player. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It'd be one thing if McMahon were on a cheap contract, but that isn't the case. He's earning $16 million this season and in 2027, according to Spotrac, which is already an ugly deal. It will only look worse if he's moved to the bench, meaning the Yankees could consider a potential trade or designating him for assignment if the situation reaches that point.

New York could also consider moving Caballero to the hot corner to allow Lombard to play shortstop when his eventual call-up happens. There's also Amed Rosario, who has 425 1/3 innings at third base under his belt, including 94 2/3 innings this season—his most at any position in 2026.

Either way, McMahon has a lot to worry about now that his all-around struggles have bled into May. The walls are closing in and will further narrow if Lombard's third-base defense improves. There wouldn't be much reason to hold onto McMahon after that, making it interesting to see if he'll still be with the Yankees in a few months, let alone at the end of the season.