Latest Clarke Schmidt Update Is Big News for Yankees' Bullpen

Clarke Schmidt looked like he was figuring something out in 2024 and 2025. Over the course of two seasons, Schmidt pitched to a 3.07 ERA, and it feels like a lifetime ago when the Yankees had him take the mound every fifth day and be one of their most dependable arms.

It probably doesn't help that those seasons were both hampered by injuries. In 2024, he suffered a lat strain. The following season, Schmidt was hit with a bout of shoulder tendinitis in Spring Training, and then, when he finally did take the field again, he went down after 78.2 innings with a torn UCL.

After two seasons with extreme highs and lows, Schmidt is looking to take the bump again. According to the YES Network's Meredith Marakovits, Schmidt will pitch in a rehab game on Saturday afternoon, marking his first outing since his July 3 start against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he exited after just three innings.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the time Schmidt is back, Fried will likely be, too. The best use of Schmidt will probably be out of the bullpen, which he has done before. Between 2020 and 2022, a majority of his usage was in relief, too.

Schmidt's biggest weakness

His best use could be in the 'pen too, for a few reasons. One, he just isn't built up as a starter, even if there was a need. It's too late to get him to where he needs to be, and at this point in the year, he wouldn't be able to hit that 100-pitch mark even if the rotation was shorthanded.

Another reason is that, so far, as a starter, he's at his best the first time through the order. In Schmidt's career, he has a 2.84 ERA the first time through. That balloons to a 4.19 the second time through. Then, on the third pass, he has a 5.97 ERA.

The second time through is when he really starts getting hurt, too, as far as the opposing lineup's ability to slug off of him. Schmidt has allowed 12 homers in 142.2 IP the first time through. That number spikes to 27 on the second pass.

It's a bummer that the Yankees never got to see what Schmidt could do as a starter, but right now, he gives them their best chance to win out of the bullpen. Come October, they could have a medley of starters in there, from the newly acquired Michael Fulmer to Ryan Weathers, who was probably headed to the pen whether he was healthy or not.

Elmer Rodriguez may even get some use out of the bullpen, as well. He was nasty in his start against the Astros in a way that he simply wasn't in his initial introductions to the big leagues.

On paper, few teams will have the effective long-relief options that the Yankees potentially do now. It's just a matter of patience and waiting for guys like Schmidt and Weathers to return.

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