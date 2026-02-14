Yankees Fans Receive Encouraging Clarke Schmidt Injury Update

New York Yankees fans caught a glimpse of starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt's recovery from Tommy John surgery during Spring Training practice on Feb. 13, and all appears to be progressing well with the right-hander.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic posted a clip on X of Schmidt playing pitch and catch on flat ground. In the 22-second video, Schmidt appeared to be throwing with ease and without any pain from a decent distance away from his target.

Clarke Schmidt working his way back from Tommy John surgery pic.twitter.com/SpwKPN3MWQ — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 13, 2026

This is a step in the right direction for Schmidt, but he still has a while to go before he takes the mound dressed in pinstripes.

In October, manager Aaron Boone laid out a rough estimate of Schmidt's recovery timeline, with milestone goals of Schmidt beginning to throw again in December and his eventual return being midway through the 2026 season.

Schmidt underwent Tommy John surgery last July after starting 14 games and recording a 3.32 ERA, 1.7 WAR and 73 strikeouts. Schmidt has already been added to the Yankees' 60-day IL to free up a roster spot on the 40-man roster.

Jun 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Other Injured Yankees Pitchers

Schmidt is not the only Yankees pitcher recovering from Tommy John, however. Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is nearing his return after undergoing the same surgery in March 2025.

"...the target's always between 14 and 18 months. That really hasn't changed," Cole told reporters on Feb. 13. "That's what the research says. That's what the comps that we've looked back at says and that's where it's always been."

The timeline Cole highlighted would make his return set for May at the earliest. When using the same metric for Schmidt, his earliest return would be September.

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a bullpen session during spring training practices at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees will also be without Carlos Rodón, who had elbow surgery in October, with a less invasive procedure than Tommy John, to remove bone spurs and loose bodies. Rodón's return will likely be before Cole's.

The Yankees attempted to address not having three starters for Opening Day by trading for Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins, leaving Max Fried and Cam Schlitler as the likeliest top two starters, with Weathers, Luis Gil and Will Warren filling in behind.

Weathers, Gil and Warren will need to have strong performances in Spring Training and at the beginning of the regular season, as those are the three likeliest to contend for the fifth spot in the starting rotation once Schmidt, Cole and Rodón return.

