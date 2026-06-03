Yankees Have Clear Clarke Schmidt Decision to Make When He Rejoins Them

The Yankees have one of Major League Baseball's best starting rotations, if not the No. 1 unit in the sport.

Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers have done a terrific job at giving the Yankees a chance to win each time they pitch, which is huge for the club's World Series aspirations.

At the same time, breathing room will be tight when Fried returns from the injured list, forcing someone to move to the bullpen. Things could be even more crowded after the latest news regarding another injured New York hurler.

Clarke Schmidt is trying to stay present as he nears the next step in his Tommy John rehab. But he's eager to help the #Yankees in some way, shape or form.



“What role? Don’t know, but I know that I’m here to make a positive impact on this team.” https://t.co/VsqZOSBpXV — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 3, 2026

"Clarke Schmidt just finished up a bullpen at Yankee Stadium," NY Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips reported on Tuesday afternoon. "He hopes to start facing hitters within the month."

Schmidt hasn't made his 2026 debut yet after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer—the second time that he underwent the procedure in his career. While the battle back to rejoin the Yankees hasn't been easy, the 30-year-old righty seems confident about his outlook.

I’m feeling great, and the stuff’s good. My body’s feeling really good, so I’m really happy with where I’m at in the process. ... I’m really, really happy with where we’re at right now, and I’m excited to be getting closer to facing hitters. Clarke Schmidt, via Gary Phillips

Naturally, the first thing Yankees fans will wonder is about how Schmidt will slot back into the club's lineup when he's ready. He's hoping to face live batters by the end of June and even said September “might be a little late" for a return, so it might not be long before he's back.

With that being said, his future role couldn't be more obvious.

Yankees should place Clarke Schmidt in the bullpen when he returns

Schmidt has been solid in a starter role for the Yankees in recent years. From 2023 to 2025, the Acworth, GA native went 18-18 with a 3.85 ERA and 315 strikeouts across 63 appearances (62 starts), also tallying a 4.4 WAR and 109 ERA+ across 323 innings.

Despite that success, Schmidt is more than likely destined for a bullpen role when he returns. The Yankees' relief unit is far from the worst in baseball; however, inconsistent performances from the likes of Jake Bird, Camilo Doval and David Bednar are forcing New York to look for help. Schmidt could be an internal option due to his bullpen experience.

Clarke Schmidt's looming return could provide a boost that the Yankees' bullpen needs. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Before becoming a full-time starter, Schmidt operated as a bullpen arm in his early Yankees seasons. He's made 30 relief appearances (51 innings) across six seasons, tallying a 5-3 record, 3.18 ERA and two saves while also finishing 11 games. Perhaps he'll better help New York in late innings as opposed to Doval, who allowed three earned runs in the eighth inning to the Guardians on Tuesday.

As tempting as it might be to use Schmidt as a starter, the last thing the Yankees want is to disrupt the chemistry that their starting rotation has built. Besides, he'd likely be the sixth- or seventh-best arm in the unit, making it hard to argue that he deserves a top-five spot without having pitched an inning this season.

Nevertheless, having too much of a good thing will benefit the Yankees, as their embarrassment of riches will allow them to have an arm as reliable as Schmidt's out of the bullpen—whether that's this summer or closer to September. That's a great problem to have, especially if it brings them a step closer to realizing their World Series dreams.