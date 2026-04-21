3 Trade Targets the Yankees Should Already Be Monitoring

The New York Yankees haven't exactly performed like World Series contenders in the early part of the 2026 MLB season. Although the Yankees have offered fans a glimpse of their potential now and then, the good times haven't been consistent enough, leaving it unclear whether the Bronx Bombers are legitimate contenders or a truly expensive pretender.

One way for the Yankees to re-establish themselves in Major League Baseball's pecking order would be to consider a trade. While New York acquired right-handed pitcher Wilmy Sanchez from the Houston Astros over the weekend, one move won't be enough to erase the fan base's concerns. More movement must happen to return to the championship conversation firmly.

The 2026 MLB trade deadline isn't until Monday, Aug. 3, but that doesn't mean it's too early for general manager Brian Cashman to start working the phones. With that in mind, here are three potential trade targets that the Yankees should already be keeping tabs on as April wraps up.

Isaac Paredes, IF/DH, Houston Astros

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A logjam in the Houston Astros' infield has left Isaac Paredes as a trade candidate, dating back to the offseason. The Astros' American League West-worst 9-15 start to the season further stoked the fires regarding a potential trade, and if that slides continues, the Yankees would be wise to be all over that situation.

With third baseman Ryan McMahon struggling to hit the ball, New York could use someone like Paredes, who averaged 22.5 home runs and 69 RBIs in the four previous seasons, slashing .239/.341/.442 with 228 walks taken during that stretch. His performance is down this year (two HRs and RBIs, slashing .221/.329/.368 in 68 at-bats), but that regressed effort could stem from the distractions that trade rumors can create.

Paredes would not only help the Yankees this season, but his $13.35 million club options will allow the team to extend the partnership. Other HR-needy clubs will likely have a similar idea if the Astros' slide doesn't end soon, giving Cashman & Co. every reason to strike a second trade with their Houston counterparts.

Adrian Morejon, LHP, San Diego Padres

Apr 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Although the starting rotation has been one of the Yankees' strengths this season, the same can't be said about their bullpen. Interestingly enough, the opposite is true for the San Diego Padres. If they're looking to bolster their starting situation, a trade with the Yankees involving Adrian Morejon makes a ton of sense.

The 2025 season was a career year for Morejon. The 27-year-old southpaw registered personal bests in wins (13), WAR (2.4) and hits per nine innings (6.0), also striking out 70 batters in 75 appearances en route to his first MLB All-Star nod. Unfortunately, a 6.75 ERA through nine starts this season has dulled his shine; however, his outlook is trending in the right direction after pitching four hitless innings with five strikeouts in his last three outings as of Tuesday afternoon.

Considering how Ryan Yarbrough has been underwhelming out of the bullpen so far, the Yankees should be all over an upgrade like Morejon. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the winter, which could also lower the Padres' asking price if they're worried about losing him for nothing. They could be even more willing to make a deal if the Yankees dangle a starting arm—like Luis Gil—in return, which is a legitimate possibility as Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole could return from injury before May is over.

Willi Castro, Utility, Colorado Rockies

Mar 27, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro (3) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rockies finished at the bottom of the National League West in each of the previous four seasons, and there's a good chance that trend will continue. A 9-14 record through 23 games has the Rockies on pace to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, positioning them to sell off veterans like utilityman Willi Castro before August's trade deadlines.

On April 13, Yankees On SI's Jovan Alford floated the idea about Castro as a potential trade target, and it isn't hard to see why. The 28-year-old switch-hitter is a former MLB All-Star who's racked up 57 HRs, 236 RBIs, 180 walks, 77 stolen bases, a 4.1 WAR, and a .695 career OPS in 723 outings.

Not only can he hit the ball from both sides of the plate, but Castro has experience playing every defensive position sans catcher (even pitching six innings since 2023), which opens up how and when New York manager Aaron Boone could potentially deploy him.

Castro is having a down year, which could help the Yankees acquire him at a lower cost. Conversely, the Puerto Rican jack-of-all-trades now has four hits and an RBI while slashing .444/.500/.556 in his last three games (10 plate appearances).

That's a small sample size, sure, but it also shows that he's capable of a better performance than what the early season has shown, meaning New York might want to strike quickly in case a potential hot streak forces his price to skyrocket.

Signed for $5.5 million this season and $7.3 million next, Castro would be more than just a one-year rental. He'd have more than enough time to become a key part of Boone's plans, potentially opening the door for an extended stay. That alone should have the Yankees intrigued enough to give the Rockies a call sooner rather than later.