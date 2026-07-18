Marlins Have the Antidote to Cure Yankees' Catcher Needs

Austin Wells has been better of late for the New York Yankees. In his last four games heading into the All-Star break, he hit two homers and had an average exit velocity of 93.6 MPH. While his results were quiet against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he did scorch a line drive that was struck at 99 MPH. Andy Pages ended up making a spectacular catch in the outfield to reel it in.

While Wells does look better, that isn't to say Brian Cashman should rest on his laurels, feeling he has played adequately enough to keep his job. Despite a solid week, which amounts to just 15 plate appearances, the former top catching prospect still has a 41 wRC+ this season. Catcher should be one of the areas they focus on fixing.

The names that have been thrown around are Hunter Goodman and Ryan Jeffers. Both would be big upgrades.

Goodman is a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner who is under team control until 2030. Jeffers, who finally returned from the injured list, would be a solid upgrade as well. He has a 164 wRC+ in 160 plate appearances. He would be a rental.

But these aren't the only names the Yankees should look to.

Another deadline deal with the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have an intriguing catching candidate in Liam Hicks who could solve their issues as well if they're intent on making deals. The Marlins are 52-46, and this could be an opportunity for the Yankees to send them more major league-ready pieces, such as Will Warren, for him.

Miami Marlins pitcher William Kempner (71) celebrates with catcher Liam Hicks (34) after defeating the Athletics in the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old Hicks, who debuted last year, is hitting .289/.362/.455 with a 124 wRC+. One thing about him, though, is that his primary position is not just catcher. His versatility could make him a viable platoon bat with Wells if he does start to put it together.

This season, Hicks has had 255 innings behind the dish, a year after having 437.1. He has also been a designated hitter and has 166.1 innings at first. Hicks gives them a versatility to mix and match their roster, and, just like Goodman, he does come with some control. He wouldn't be a free agent until 2031.

One thing about Hicks is that he's a pull-hitter with some intriguing contact numbers. He has a 99th-percentile strikeout rate, whiff rate, and squared-up rate. He is in the 69th percentile in chasing pitches outside of the zone.

If the Yankees strike out on Jeffers or find the price for Goodman to be too high, Hicks could be a solid option to help mend their catching woes. He's an underrated backstop in this league, even if he doesn't have the innings at the position that others do.

It's just important to note that the Marlins aren't sellers. They'll need a piece or two that can contribute to the big leagues now if the Yankees want to upgrade at catcher.