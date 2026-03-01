Aaron Judge Heavily Praises Yankees Pitching Prospect

When New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is showering you with praise, you know you've done something right.

Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange has done just that. Even though he's been outdueled by Elmer Rodriguez so far in Spring Training, the back-to-back MVP winner believes Lagrange is the future.

Judge went as far as to say Lagrange is a potential "front-line starter" for the Yankees. Knowing how deep this rotation is already, that would be quite the achievement.

Lagrange has plenty of work to do, but he took the world by storm when he struck out Judge during a live batting practice. The 22-year old went 11-8 in the minors last year with a 3.53 ERA and made his Spring Training debut on Feb. 21.

In his first appearance, Larange struck out two and allowed three hits, but really impressed against the Twins on Feb. 27 when he struck out four and allowed just one hit in three innings.

Carlos Lagrange Earns Major Attention

Aaron Judge sees minor leaguer Carlos Lagrange as a potential "frontline starter for the Yankees" 😳@jimcallisMLB shares insight into MLB's No. 79 prospect. pic.twitter.com/HOvDqMEEKR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 26, 2026

"He's super interesting," MLB Pipeline Senior Writer Jim Callis said. "He was a guy we kind of saw breakout at Spring Breakout last year. He pitched four really good innings against the Orioles."

Callis spoke about Lagrange in batting practice, "First time Judge takes him deep, as Judge does to more than one pitcher. Next time up, foul ball, gets a swing and miss on a slider, then strikes out Judge on 103 mph. He's legit. He's 6-foot-7. He's huge. He was third in the minors in strikeout rate last year. He sits 97-99 mph, he's got a mid 80s slider... It all comes down to strikes. If he throws consistent strikes this guy is going to be a star in the big leagues."

Yankees Have Another Star in the Making

Carlos Lagrange strikes out Aaron Judge on three pitches. Last one at 102.6 mph. pic.twitter.com/Z4dODwf0Hn — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 16, 2026

Judge is one of the Yankees' best homegrown stars in recent memory, if not of all time, but now it seems like Lagrange could be giving him a run for his money. It's far too soon to bank on him being this team's next superstar, though things do seem to be trending in that direction.

All eyes were going to be on Rodriguez and Lagrange this spring as those were the top two pitching prospects the Yankees have. Both have had an opportunity to go out there so far, but now it's up to Lagrange to answer after Rodriguez just picked up a win.

The Yankees' offense is already loaded with talent, so adding another quality pitcher to the roster would be the icing on the cake. Lagrange is expected to follow a Cam Schlittler-type role, though again, nothing is confirmed that he will join the Yankees MLB roster this season.

