Biggest Talking Points From Yankees' First Spring Training Games

The New York Yankees know their 2-2 record doesn't mean much, but quite a few things are going on that have gotten the attention of this fanbase.

Aaron Judge wasted no time hitting not just one, but two home runs in his Spring Training debut. Outfield prospect Spencer Jones hit one as well, but he still has a ton of things to work on.

Pitching-wise, basically everyone has delivered. The Yankees lost their opener, 2-0, and the lone runs were given up due to a Pete Alonso home run.

All things considered, a lot has gone right for this team so far. Roughly a month out from Opening Day, Jordon Lawrenz and Delilah Bourque discussed a wide variety of topics on the Feb. 23 edition of All Yankees Talk.

Three Standouts Thus Far

Obviously, Judge deserves to have his name put in this list. The back-to-back MVP winner found a way to hit two homers in his spring debut and followed it up with a pair of walks the very next day.

Ben Rice made his debut on Feb. 23 in a game that saw him go 2-3 with a pair of RBIs. Rice also drew a walk as manager Aaron Boone decided to not only make him the leadoff hitter, but Rice was the designated hitter and didn't play at all in the field.

Elmer Rodriguez won the initial faceoff between himself and Carlos Lagrange. Two of the Yankees' top pitching prospects will have a ton of chances to prove themselves, but Rodriguez looked great in his three innings as he struck out a batter and only allowed three hits.

Duke Ellis is Struggling Big Time

Sep 4, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Duke Ellis (70) during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Somehow, Ellis managed to be the only player not to reach base in the team's 20-run effort against the Detroit Tigers. Knowing 18 different players had an at-bat in that game, that statistic doesn't even seem real.

Ellis went 0-2 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game and followed it up with an 0-2 performance with another strikeout in that one. He had a day off but returned going 0-1 with yet another strikeout.

Spencer Jones Has Major Highs and Lows

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run against the Detriot Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It's no secret Spencer Jones is one of the Yankees' top prospects, but it's also clear he still may be nowhere near ready.

Jones homered in his Spring Training debut, but that doesn't mean he should be called up tomorrow. Consistency is the main key to his progress and that's something he simply hasn't had. If anything, he's been consistent with his strikeout totals. Striking out has been Jones' biggest issue so far and he already has four strikeouts in his first six at-bats.

