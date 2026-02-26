Yankees Manager Reveals Expectations for Cam Schlittler Return

New York Yankees fans have been holding their collective breaths for two weeks ever since rookie pitching sensation Cam Schlittler revealed he was experiencing discomfort in his mid back that kept him off the mound.

Now, good news emerges as manager Aaron Boone revealed that he expect Schlittler to be ready for Opening Day, despite not being confident he can throw the lengthy games Yankees fans have come to expect from the 25-year-old.

“I expect him to be good [for the start of the season],” Boone said, per the New York Post. “Now, I don’t think he’ll be to 80-90 pitches yet. … But I’ll take 70 pitches of Cam Schlittler, especially with some of the off-days you have. Even if you’re in a piggyback situation for a time or two, sign me up for that.”

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) before pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite previously insisting that the pain was nothing to worry about, Schlittler still has yet to appear in a Spring Training game for the Yankees. However, he finally crossed a major milestone yesterday, throwing 25 pitches in live batting practice for the first time since experiencing the inflammation.

Yankees Need Cam Schlittler Healthy

The Yankees absolutely cannot afford to lose Schlittler at the beginning of the season. Their starting rotation is already marred by injury, with both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon unavailable for Opening Day and are set to return later in the year (Cole by June, Rodon by May). Clarke Schmidt, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of last season, may not be ready to return at all.

Schlittler and ace lefty Max Fried represent what's healthy of a wickedly powerful pitching arsenal. While Luis Gil and Will Warren have the opportunity to show they deserve a spot in the regular rotation, their 2025 numbers just don't compare to Fried, a 2025 Gold Glove recipient and three-time All Star.

Gil, who won the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award, struggled after returning from injury last season, posting a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts. Warren stared 33 games for an ERA of 4.44. New York also brought in Ryan Weathers in a trade with the Miami Marlins, who will be vying for a spot in the rotation as well. Weathers has his own injury history to deal with, but has assured the Yankees he's in better health than ever.

Despite having more than a few options for their starting rotation, the Yankees are likely praying Schlittler can stay healthy. If he does, he'll be one of the Pinstripes main guys come Opening Day next month.

