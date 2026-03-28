Could This Be The Year Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Finally Stays Healthy?

This is one of those titles that begs to show up on the Old Takes Exposed page on X. Especially since, every year, the New York Yankees can pencil in Giancarlo Stanton for a stint on the Injured List.

It's no knock on the Adonis slugger, who looks reminiscent of a character in a Greek myth where the Gods decide to create a man out of a statue. His health is just an unfortunate part of his game, and, during the general manager meetings after the 2023 season, Brian Cashman said as much. People got mad at him for mentioning that, but Cashman wasn't wrong.

Aug 18, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) stays on the field after an inning ending double play in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In that season in particular, not only did Stanton, once again, get hurt, but his bat was awful. He had an 88 wRC+, which is Anthony Volpe territory.

A lot has happened since 2023, though. Stanton became a postseason hero and looks like he has sipped from the fountain of youth. There has to be a Greek myth for that one, too.

Since 2024, Stanton's years have still been plagued by injuries, but when he's on the field, he has been stellar. He has sported a 135 wRC+. He has hit .251/.320/.524 with 52 homers. Talks of his Hall of Fame chances have also rekindled as he comes closer to 500 home runs.

A Healthy Stanton

So far, in a season in its infancy, Stanton has had a clean bill of health for some time. One of the remarks of Spring Training was that the Yankees went unscathed *knock on wood* and that even the slugger was fine, despite having issues with both elbows last year at around this time and his now-inability to open a bag of chips.

This could be one of the longest stretches in Stanton's career as a Yankee without adding lines to his transaction page. After his return from the 60 Day IL last June, the only update was his changing his number from 21 to 27 last September. The 21 was in honor of Roberto Clemente on Roberto Clemente Day, when major leaguers donned his number.

Giancarlo Stanton's first home run of the year is a NO-DOUBTER! pic.twitter.com/DWv1B48XVl — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2026

Below that update is a bevvy of injury stints and rehab assignments. As far as his time with the Yankees goes, they date back to a lengthy one he went through in 2019.

Now at age 36, the Yankees look like they have gotten the best version of Stanton since he first showed up in 2018. In his last 79 games since returning last June, he has hit .280/.354/.603 with a 162 wRC+. He has 25 homers during that span, and added another against the Giants this series.

The last time the Yankees saw a healthy Stanton was in 2021. It's the only other full workload Stanton had since debuting with the Yankees, and he was shy of playing in 140 games. He saw 139 games of action that season.

Finally Winning a World Series

A healthy Stanton may hinder the development of Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones at the major league level, but, during a time when the Yankees haven't even sniffed a World Series trophy since 2009, he is one of the key figures in making that happen. When healthy last season, Stanton was a dominant force in the lineup. After last year's embarrassment in the ALDS and the Yankees missing out on winning the division by the smallest of margins, a healthy Stanton can rectify the sins of 2025.

Not only would he be a force again if he stays on the field, and has shown as much in the season's first two games, but then there's the matter of his Hall of Fame chances. Coming out of that 2023 season, it didn't look possible. With one more year reminiscent of that 2021, though, where he was able to stay on the field for the most part, he inches closer and closer to Cooperstown.

Granted, if you were to ask Stanton what he preferred, a Hall of Fame bust or a World Series ring, he'd probably pick the ring. It's the only thing missing from a great career as one of the more prolific bats in baseball.

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