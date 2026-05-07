Spencer Jones Has the Most to Gain as Jasson Dominguez Lands on Yankees' IL

The Yankees were dealt some unfortunate news on the injury front following their 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon, as Jasson Domínguez reportedly suffered a “low-grade” AC sprain in his left shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. However, the good news for the Yankees is that Domínguez’s concussion tests have come back negative.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Dominguez would be out for a few weeks, which will also require a stint on the injured list. With the young slugger banged up, New York has decided to call up one of its top-hitting prospects, Spencer Jones, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Yankees are calling up big power/speed OF prospect Spencer Jones The Post has learned — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 7, 2026

Yankees to promote Spencer Jones from Triple-A following Jasson Domínguez's injury

As one could imagine, some Yankees fans weren’t expecting the team to call up Jones at this moment, given that the team could’ve called up Anthony Volpe from the minors, for example, which would’ve caused a domino effect.

If Volpe were to get called up, New York would have to shuffle some things around, like putting Amed Rosario in the outfield sometimes and figuring out who would be the designated hitter.

Nonetheless, the Yankees don’t have to worry about that with the power-hitting Jones, who has played all three outfield spots this season — center field (22 games), left field (five games), and right field (two games). He’s also started in four games as the designated hitter at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Through 33 games this season, Jones is slugging .258 with seven doubles, 11 home runs, and 41 RBI. He’s struck out 46 times in 142 plate appearances, which isn’t ideal, but his OPS is at .958.

Spencer Jones hasn't been perfect in the minors; however, his potential is too enticing to ignore. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old slugger’s strikeout rate has been a major concern of Yankees fans over the last couple of years. However, over his last six games, his strikeout rate was 22.2%, which is great, considering that it's 34.7% on the season.

In fact, Boone was asked about Jones’s swing-and-miss tendencies before the promotion, mentioning that the Triple-A slugger “cleaned it up,” per Gary H. Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Regarding Spencer Jones’ swing-and-miss tendencies, Aaron Boone noted that “he’s cleaned that up” in recent weeks.



"He's put himself in the mix," the #Yankees manager added. "That doesn't mean that's the way we'll go. We gotta talk about it, but the signs have been encouraging."… https://t.co/OWibhRtWlj — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 7, 2026

If you’re Boone and the Yankees’ brass, the hope is that as Jones gets adjusted to major league pitching, strikeouts won’t become an issue. The former first-round pick has serious pop in his bat as he’s hit 83 home runs in five minor league seasons.

And in spring training, the Yankees received a glimpse of Jones’ promise, hitting a scorching .357 with two doubles, six home runs, and 11 RBIs. That's the type of power needed with Domínguez, Ben Rice and Giancarlo Stanton all dealing with injuries at the moment.

The Yankees have shown no fear in calling up young guys this season, as evidenced by Elmer Rodríguez. We’ll see what Jones can do with his time in the big leagues.