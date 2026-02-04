Insider Gives Yankees Fans Four Free Agent Names to Watch

Ever since they re-signed Cody Bellinger, the New York Yankees have had their eyes on adding a right-handed outfielder.

Even if it isn't an outfielder, this team still eyes another right-handed bat that could help strengthen their offense.

There's nothing wrong with having a boatload of lefties, but at a certain point that could become detrimental to the team. The more options they have, the better.

Jon Heyman recently spoke with MLB Network as to who the Yankees have on their mind. Ultimately, he named four players with some being far more intriguing than the others.

Heyman Names Four Players on Yankees List

The Yankees are reportedly looking to add another right-handed bat this offseason.@JonHeyman mentions Paul Goldschmidt, Ty France, Austin Slater and Randal Grichuk as players “on their list.” pic.twitter.com/RVsCO58dw5 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2026

"One of the names they're talking about is Paul Goldschmidt," Heyman told Lauren Shehadi. "They're certainly looking at first base potentially or the outfield. So Ty France is another guy, especially as a first baseman. In the outfield we have Austin Slater, another guy who was with them last year. A lot of the same players from last year as well as Randal Grichuk, another good one also on their list."

Heyman said there's "at least" four guys they are considering and they're "definitely" going to sign one. While some Yankees fans would love them to go all-in and potentially add two or three of these players, Heyman noted they're still looking at relief pitching as well.

After just spending all that money on Bellinger, it's not hard to imagine why they're targeting a few of these cheaper players. Bringing back Goldschmidt might not be the most enticing option, but Heyman acknowledged how good he was against lefties which is mainly what the Yankees are looking for.

All Options Still on the Table

Aug 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) celebrates with teammates after the Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals and swept the series at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions the Yankees will have to ask themselves is which of these players gives them the biggest spark heading into the 2026 season. With all eyes on returning to the World Series, the Yankees know they need to have all their ducks in a row prior to Opening Day.

This team knows they won't be 100% right away, but it's all about peaking late in the season. Signing a first baseman and outfielder seems like a great decision, it's just a matter of how they'd be able to maneuver their 40-man roster to have room for everybody.

None of the four players Heyman mentioned would be enticed to sign a minor-league deal like the Yankees have done with a few veterans already this offseason. At this point, the Yankees need to make sure they act rather quickly and don't wait as long as they did with Bellinger.

