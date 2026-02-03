Three Ways Yankees Can Return to World Series

It's hard to believe this New York Yankees team was in the World Series two years ago.

This offseason has put things into perspective as seemingly every team in their division got better while the Yankees didn't do much to improve their roster.

That said, it's still one of the best rosters in all of baseball. Brian Cashman is confident in this team, and rightfully so.

After bringing back Cody Bellinger, trading for Ryan Weathers, and making a few other little moves along the way, the Yankees know they have a path to the World Series, though it'll be much easier said than done.

1. Aaron Judge Picks Up Where He Left Off

Aaron Judge isn't human and it's as simple as that. The things this man does with a bat in his hands are outer worldly and there's truly no explanation as to how the Yankees got so lucky by having him on their roster.

Judge's presence makes everyone better and it can change every game in an instant. He is the back-to-back AL MVP for a reason and he's appeared in five straight All Star games. After crushing seemingly every number imaginable in 2024, Judge proceeded to be a Silver Slugger, Hank Aaron, and Roberto Clemente Award winner last season. As long as he comes anywhere close to those numbers again, the Yankees will be in good shape.

2. Starting Rotation and Bullpen Stay Healthy

The Yankees know their starting rotation won't exactly be at full strength until later in the year, but there's nothing wrong with peaking at the right time. As long as they've racked up enough wins along the way to remain competitive, this team will be in great shape heading into the fall.

Gerrit Cole's return could change everything. The Yankees have a rough estimate as to when he'll be back, but his part in their rotation won't mean nearly as much if there are a ton of other injuries piled up. Keeping pitchers healthy is no easy task, but it's something the Yankees need to do if they want to make a dent in the postseason.

3. No Moment Is Too Big For This Supporting Cast

New York expects big things out of Ben Rice in 2026, and rightfully so. Rice is an easy name to pinpoint as a breakout candidate in 2026, and the Yankees have plenty of other players who need to step up when needed.

Obviously, bringing Cody Bellinger back was a step in the right direction to make it back to the World Series. That said, it's going to take far more than Judge and Bellinger to guide this team to the promisedland. There are a boatload of players around them that need to step up, and should they do so, the Yankees will be hard to stop.

