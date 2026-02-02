Yankees Add Blue Jays Slugger to List of Possibilities

The New York Yankees are still filling out their roster. A reunion with Paul Goldschmidt might be on the horizon, but if that doesn't materialize, they could be in on another free agent first baseman. That is the former Toronto Blue Jays bench option, Ty France.

While reporting for the Boston Red Sox on X, Chris Cotillo mentioned that the Yankees, as well as the Mets and Sox, are some of the teams in on France. According to him, the market is moving fast.

In comparison to Goldschmidt, France's bat is a downgrade. For the Minnesota Twins and Jays last year, he hit .257/.320/.360. He had seven homers and 52 RBI.

Ty France's Bat and Glove

France's calling card may no longer be his bat. France last had a 106 wRC+ in 2023. Since then, he has posted a 93 wRC+ across 1,025 plate appearances, most likely signalled the end of his time as a full-time starter. For him, his calling card at this point is that defense.

Last season, he had 10 Outs Above Average with 9 Defensive Runs Saved at first. It is actually a night-and-day contrast from what he did in 2024, when he posted a -12 OAA at the position and a -7 DRS.

If the Yankees were to sign France, it would primarily be for his defense, as a late-inning sub for Ben Rice. He would get more reps as a starter at first if Giancarlo Stanton is hurt, with DH seeing a rotation of Rice and Aaron Judge.

France Vs. Goldy

Defense may be the only thing that France has on Goldschmidt for now. If Aaron Boone were to use him as an option off the bench, going by last season, he hits righties and lefties just the same. Against southpaws, France hit .244/.298/.389 with a 90 wRC+. Against right-handed pitchers, he hit .262/.330/.348 and had a 93 wRC+.

Where France is the same against anybody, Goldschmidt specifically hit well against lefties. Last season, Goldschmidt crushed them. He hit .336/.411/.570 against lefties with a 169 wRC+, whereas against right-handed pitching, he struggled. He hit them to the tune of .247/.289/.329 slashline with a 74 wRC+.

While Goldschmidt is not an exciting option, for now, if they want production off the bench, he would be a steadier option than France. At least on paper, he would be. His bat is better, and while his defense has degraded according to the metrics, there were never many moments last year where it was that noticeable.

