Yankees Don't Need Reunion with Trade Dud Outfielder

The New York Yankees are in the midst of an offseason filled with accusations that they're not interested in making changes. While first baseman Paul Goldschmidt headlined New York Post insider Jon Heyman's latest report about what players New York wants to bring back, he also included details that the Yankees are considering bringing back two right-handed outfielders, including Austin Slater.

"The Yankees also have been considering Austin Slater and Randal Grichuk, righty-hitting OFs," he wrote.

While Slater was able to make some great catches in his 14 games in Pinstripes after being traded from the Chicago White Sox, it just doesn't make sense to bring him back for another go around with the outfield depth the Yankees already have.

Slater didn't really get a fair shot with the Yankees, injuring his left hamstring and was sent to the injured list. He wouldn't return for another month, and didn't make much of his time with New York offensively, slashing just .120/ .120/ .120 for an OPS of .240. Though, in fairness, that was through only 25 at bats.

Yankees Don't Need to Re-Sign Austin Slater

The Yankees are being accused left and right of wanting to "run it back" with the same team from last season in 2026. General manager Brian Cashman has shot down the accusations as recently as this week, affirming that the team has what they need to win.

"I disagree it's the same team running it back," he said to SNY. "I've been openly willing to challenge anybody that we don't have a championship caliber roster"

"I disagree it's the same team running it back. I've been openly willing to challenge anybody that we don't have a championship caliber roster"



Brian Cashman was asked about the Yankees going with a similar roster in 2026 that they had in 2025 pic.twitter.com/MIEVcFi4k4 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 28, 2026

If the Yankees truly aren't trying to use the same roster, re-signing Slater doesn't make any sense, even if its to a small deal. In his best-ever full season, 2022 with the San Francisco Giants, he slashed .264/ .366/ .408 for an OPS of .774 and hit seven home runs.

The Yankees certainly already have players who can put up similar numbers last season (like Jasson Dominguez, who is younger and could develop more power) who can play bench roles behind starters like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. Plus, one of the Yankees' top prospects, Spencer Jones, could make his debut this season, making veteran bench players like Slater all the more obsolete.

The Yankees could always try to use Slater as a trade piece to make deals for other players more attractive. However, if he's yet to find a team that want to add him in free agency, it seems unlikely that he'd be a big get as trade fodder. Instead, they should focus their efforts on trying to make deals that add power to their 2025 roster, not try to replicate it.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!