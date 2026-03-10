Max Fried Follows Yankees Four-Year Opening Day Trend

For the fourth straight season the New York Yankees are electing to have a new Opening Day pitcher.

Injuries and turnaround have certainly played a factor, especially when looking at two of the names on this list.

2026 is the year of Max Fried which came as no surprise to Yankees faithful. Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement on March 9 after he made his official Spring Training debut.

Seeing as both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are injured, there was no way the Yankees 2023 or 2025 Opening Day starter could be ready in time.

First Time Since 2006-09 Yankees Have Four Straight Different Opening Day Starters

Yankees Opening Day SP last 4 seasons



2023 - Gerrit Cole

2024 - Nestor Cortes

2025 - Carlos Rodon

2026 - Max Fried



It’ll be the first time the Yankees have four straight different opening day starters since 2006-09 (Randy Johnson, Carl Pavano, Chien-Ming Wang, CC Sabathia) — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) March 10, 2026

It's been quite some time since the Yankees had this much turnover when it comes to their Opening Day starter. One would have to go back to 2006-09 when Randy Johnson, Carl Pavano, Chien-Ming Wang, and CC Sabathia started in those respective years.

Fried is an extremely reliable option, one that rebounded against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his official debut compared to what he did against Panama in a World Baseball Classic exhibition. He doesn't give Yankees fans much to be worried about, and it was a given he would get the Opening Day nod over a guy like Cam Schlittler or their new addition, Ryan Weathers.

Had Cole or Rodon been healthy there could've been a different conversation, but it makes complete sense the Yankees are going with their undoubtable ace. Fried was an unbelievable 19-5 last year in his first season with the Yankees after coming over from Atlanta.

Yankees Best Shot at Winning is With Max Fried

The Yankees jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the PIrates but they later fell, 5-3, once all of their true starters were pulled from the game. Obvioulsy, it's clear how much of an impact the 32-year old has on the game, even if it's only a one game Spring Training sample size.

According to Baseball Savant, Fried ranked in the 92 percentile a year ago with his 87.2 mph average exit velocity. Another stellar number was his ground ball percentage which was 52.6%, putting him in the 89 percentile.

New York is projected to have a stellar starting rotation this year as it won't be super long before Cole and Rodon are back in the mix. Until then, Fried is the clear No. 1, a position he'll likely carry throughout the entire season regardless of the status of those two.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!