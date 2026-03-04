Yankees' Cam Schlittler Gets First Spring Training Start Post Injury

The New York Yankees will finally see something they've been waiting for all winter. Second year right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler is taking the mound in a game. Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Schlittler will be making his first Spring Training start this week against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Schlittler will likely be a little behind to begin the season, built up to 65-80 pitches if all goes well," Hoch wrote on social media.

Schlittler, who had a massive breakout season in 2025, has been dealing with lingering back pain due to inflammation since the beginning of Spring Training. While the 25-year-old Massachusetts native said the issue was nothing to worry about when the injury first arose, Yankees fans and analysts were growing concerned with the length of time he was missing.

The Spring Training start against the Rays is the latest in a series of good news for Schlittler, though. According to NJ.com's Bob Klapisch, the inflammation has not spread to his throwing arm. Schlittler threw 25 pitches in live batting practice for the first time last week. Starting a game is the next step in his journey back to full health.

Manager Aaron Boone said he expects Schlittler to be ready by Opening Day, though he will likely not be able to send out as many pitchers as he did at the end of the 2025 season. The Yankees need him and Max Fried healthy to begin the season while they wait for Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon to return from surgery (Tommy John in March 2025 for Cole and bone spur removal in October 2025 for Rodon).

Yankees Need Cam Schlittler Ready for Opening Day 2026

After debuting for the Yankees in July 2025, Schlittler quickly became a fan-favorite. He absolutely dominated the Boston Red Sox in last year's AL Wild Card series, issuing 12 strike outs and just five hits in eight innings to send his childhood team into the offseason.

While he wasn't quite so dominant in his final outing of the season against the

Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Divisional Series, Schlittler is expected to be one of the best arms available to the Yankees in 2026. The Yankees will not only rely on him to help bridge the gap before injury returns strengthen the rotation, but represents a crucial right-hander on a team with two dominant lefties in Rodon and Fried.

