Yankees Manager Addresses Giancarlo Stanton Injury Concerns

The New York Yankees aren't in the market for a new designated hitter just yet, but a concerning update on Giancarlo Stanton has fans questioning everything.

Roughly one month prior to Opening Day, Stanton went on the record to say he can't "open a battle or bag of chips" in a quote that has since gone viral, and rightfully so.

If the Yankees star isn't able to do either of those everyday things, how is he going to hit home runs? Not only that, but how can this team realistically put him out there and expect the same Stanton from years prior?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed things with NJ.com's Randy Miller. While he's concerned, he still has a positive outlook and isn't ready to close the book on the 36-year old just yet.

Boone Gives Brief Update on Stanton's Status

When Miller brought up the idea of resting Stanton, Boone didn't hide the fact that it's one of the top things on his mind.

"No doubt, no doubt. We did that last year. There were days he was playing where it was tough for him, but he wanted in there. There are other days he wanted to be in there and I'd say, 'We have to stay disciplined to this because you're so critical to us.'"

Tennis elbow is no easy injury to come back from, and it held Stanton to appearing in just 77 games last season. At the end of the day though, he had 26 postseason at-bats and that's the main reason the Yankees have kept him around.

When all of their other bats go silent late in the season, Stanton delivers. He's done so time and time again, but if this injury continues to get worse and the team does nothing about it, what will his status be by October 2026?

Yankees Are Downplaying Stanton's Status

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) after scoring a run on a sac fly in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The last thing the Yankees want to do is let people know Stanton isn't doing well. For an outsider looking in, they want people to believe Stanton is as healthy as ever. Inside the clubhouse though, many are likely seeing the true side of the story that is beginning to come out.

Boone didn't say much in regard to his injury, but what he did say was telling. Stanton could be on pace for another 200 at-bat style season as the team saves him for the postseason. First of all, they have to get to that point. They did it last year without a heavy dose of Stanton, but that doesn't mean they'll be able to do it again.

