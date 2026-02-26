Yankees Fans React to Troubling Giancarlo Stanton News

New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton recently gave an update on his tennis elbow pain that left Yankees fans in disbelief. After saying he can't open a bottle of water or bag of chips, Yankees fans were left stunned at the developments of their team's 36-year old DH.

Stanton played 20 games in the outfield last year but he was primarily the team's designated hitter. Granted, he only played 77 total games last year compared to the 100+ he had appeared in the prior four seasons.

The injury isn't going to keep him off the field, or at least he doesn't intend for things to go that way. Either way, Yankees fans are concerned, and rightfully so.

Yankees Fans Respond to Giancarlo Stanton's Injury Concerns

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton “can’t open a bag of chips” due to ongoing pain in elbows, but he’s determined to play full season. https://t.co/yNq5aSadCH — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) February 26, 2026

"That does not sound like a full season for Stanton. Yankees need to basically rest him until September/October," one fan wrote. Another added, "As long as he's 80% in October, that's what we pay him for and he has delivered."

This fan used an interesting analogy to describe him, "Stanton is the classic muscle car you have in the garage forever. Runs beautiful one day then another problem, and another one. Too much invested in it to get rid of, and even if you tried, too many problems to sell."

Another chimed in, "Stanton has been great in the playoffs. But my great great great grandmother is in better shape than Stanton."

At the end of the day though, not every Yankees fan is on his side, "I am so sick and tired of this clown. Just cut him. He's useless."

"Where is he playing a full season? MLB The Show???" someone jokingly asked. That sparked another response, "Call me old fashioned but I feel like if you can’t open a bag of chips, you probably shouldn’t be playing ball."

One fan added their two-cents, "I fully believe yankees would have a couple championships if they never traded for stanton and signed harper. Biggestcfail of cashman’s career. Theyll never win until that stanton contract is over."

"Genuinely sad to see. Get better soon big you got a HOF career to finish out," this individual commented. Another responded, "Such a good guy but has been a terrible fit on this team since the beginning and he is always hurt...made of glass. His contract can't end fast enough."

With Opening Day in roughly a month, this update puts the Yankees in quite the situation. Playing Stanton could result in further injury, but they know even not at 100% he's still one of their best options on the roster.

