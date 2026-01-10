Yankees Avoid Arbitration With Eight Players

The New York Yankees agreed to deals with all of their arbitration eligible players, yesterday avoiding the process which pits the club and the player against one another and sets the final number in the hands of a third party. Below is a list of all players with whom the Yankees reached an agreement.

The Yankees have agreed to terms with RHP David Bednar, RHP Jake Bird, INF/OF José Caballero, INF Jazz Chisholm Jr., RHP Fernando Cruz, RHP Camilo Doval, RHP Luis Gil and INF Anthony Volpe on one-year contracts, thus avoiding arbitration. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 9, 2026

INF Jazz Chisholm Jr., $10.2 Million

Chisholm had an explosive season with the Yankees in spite of some injury troubles, hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases. While his offensive performance can be inconsistent and he committed 12 errors during the regular season, his flashy play earned him the largest number of any arbitration eligible player with the team. He will be eligible for free agency in 2027.

RHP David Bednar, $9 Million

The Yankees acquired Bednar ahead of the 2025 trade deadline from his former club, the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's since become the Pinstripes' closer, and offered a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in New York through 24.2 innings (22 games) of the regular season. He remains under team control for one more season before becoming a free agent in 2027.

RHP Camilo Doval, $6.1 Million

Doval was another deadline acquisition for the Yankees' bullpen, this time from the San Francisco Giants, and is expected to earn a larger role now that both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams have departed for the New York Mets. He was threw a 4.82 ERA through 18.2 innings in New York and will be eligible for free agency in 2028.

INF Anthony Volpe, $3.475 Million

A divisive figure among Yankees fans and analysts, Volpe hit 19 home runs during the 2025 regular season, but committed just as many errors. Once seen as the future of the team, manager Aaron Boone has stood behind Volpe through growing pains as he transitioned into the first few years of MLB play. He is under team control until 2028.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) follows through on a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

RHP Luis Gil, $2.1625 Million

Gil won the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award for his incredible play, particularly in the postseason. Unfortunately, he missed much of the 2025 season due to injury and was only able to pitch in 11 regular season games (57 innings) for a 3.32 ERA. He remains under team control until 2029.

INF/ OF José Caballero, $2 Million

Utility player Caballero primarily plays shortstop for the Yankees, but also appeared at second base, third base, right field, left field and designated hitter in 2025. A trade addition from the Tampa Bay Rays, he suffered injury almost immediately after being traded and appeared in just 40 games, slashing .266/ .372/ .456 for an OPS of .828 in New York. He remains under club control as a Super Two player until 2030.

Sep 23, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) reacts after hitting a walk off single against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

RHP Fernando Cruz, $1.45 Million

2025 was right-hander Cruz's first season in New York after spending three years with the Cincinnati Reds. He threw a 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 48 innings in 49 regular season games. He will remain under club control until 2028.

RHP Jake Bird, Unknown

Bird was the final bullpen acquisition for the Yankees last season. After joining New York from the Colorado Rockies, his ERA plummeted, leading the Yankees to send him back down to the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre Railriders, where he has remained ever since. The details of Bird's deal are unknown, however the contract is rumored to be valued between $950,000 - $1 million.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!